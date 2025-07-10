Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Global management consulting firm Kearney has announced the appointment of Adel Alfalasi as Partner and Managing Director. In his role, Adel will spearhead Kearney’s engagement with its clients across the Middle East, driving transformative initiatives and strategic advisory efforts. This appointment underscores Kearney’s commitment to supporting clients in navigating complex transformation agendas at scale.

With 25 years of experience, Adel brings a distinguished track record as a government and private sector leader, on topics of national strategy, economic development, and institutional reform. He has developed growth strategies for the region’s largest SWFs and led large-scale transformations for organizations. Adel’s career spans senior leadership roles at leading consultancies and the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, where he led several high-impact national initiatives. Over the years, he has contributed to major economic and governance reforms across the region, from subsidy restructuring to digital government enablement and innovative employment models. Adel is widely recognized for blending deep regional insight with a results-driven approach.

In his new role, Adel will focus on key priorities that are top of mind for the leaders in the region: leveraging AI to enhance service delivery, driving large-scale national and institutional transformations, and helping clients navigate an increasingly complex and fast-evolving world, technologically, geo-economically, and organizationally. A central focus of his mandate will be addressing the growing impact of technology on nations, businesses, and organizations, enabling clients to transform in order to stay ahead of accelerating technological advancement.

“Joining Kearney is a natural next step in my commitment to enabling governments in this region to unlock its boldest ambitions through purposeful transformation,” said Adel. “What excites me most is the opportunity to address the region’s most pressing challenges while driving impact that lasts. I’m inspired by Kearney’s strong regional legacy and proven results, and I look forward to working alongside the team to accelerate meaningful change across the Middle East.”

Commenting on the appointment, Mauricio Zuazua, Region Chair Kearney Middle East and Africa, said: “Adel brings with him a unique mix of integrity, insight, and excellence in the strategic consulting arena for the Middle East. He has an exceptional ability to translate national visions into tangible outcomes and is trusted by both government leaders and C-suite executives to deliver impact first. His appointment strengthens our mission to empower businesses and institutions to lead boldly, anticipate future challenges, and create a legacy across the region.”

Kearney is consistently ranked among the region’s top consultancies for government strategy and transformation, with a strong track record supporting national visions, public sector innovation, and digital modernization. The firm is also recognized as one of the region’s top employers.

