Dubai, UAE – Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, announces the appointment of Zein Abdalla and Iyad Malas as Non-Executive Directors to its Holding Board.

Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of Majid Al Futtaim’s Holding Board, said: “I am pleased to welcome Zein Abdalla and Iyad Malas to the Majid Al Futtaim Holding Board. Their wealth of experience and global perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build on the Group’s legacy of innovation and excellence. The appointment of these two distinguished business leaders marks an exciting new chapter for the organisation, and I am confident that their contributions will help guide us toward continued success and sustainable growth.”

Zein Abdalla brings vast experience from long tenures at global companies including 19 years at PepsiCo, where he retired as President of the global business and 16 years at Mars Inc. Throughout his esteemed career, he developed expertise in corporate and general management, supply chain procurement, global brand management, innovation and global strategy across both developed and emerging markets. He currently serves as Chair of the Mastercard Foundation, Board Adviser to Mars Inc., Board Member of Cognizant, and Board Member of the Kuwait Food Company (Americana).

Iyad Malas brings over 35 years of experience in various senior roles across sectors which include real estate, retail, leisure & entertainment, financial services, and investments. His previous roles include Partner at Gateway Partners Equity Firm, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, Chief Operating Officer, Head of Asset Management at EFG Hermes and had a notable career with the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group. He is currently the CEO of Al Ghurair Group and sits on the Board of Directors of a number of listed companies including Mashreq Bank, National Cement Company and Polyplex Corporation in both India and Thailand.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 43,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the infamous Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

