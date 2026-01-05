Dubai, UAE: Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital, Dubai-based real estate brokerage firm, maintained his position among Dubai’s top-selling Emirati real estate brokers for 2025, marking his seventh consecutive year on the list. This achievement reaffirms the company’s strong performance and growing confidence in the local real estate market.

“ Our continued excellence and presence among the top-selling Emirati brokers for seven consecutive years reflects our professionalism and quality of services, along with the high level of trust we enjoy from both clients and developers,” said the CEO Walid Al Zarooni.

He believes that the company focuses on marketing a selection of Dubai’s finest real estate projects, while remaining committed to providing the highest levels of service and expert advice to clients, thus meeting investor expectations and fostering sustainable growth in the sector.

“W Capital has maintained growth year after year since it was founded in 2007. We continuously strive to achieve sustainable growth, expand our client base, and provide advisory support based on our accumulated expertise. We also contribute to the advancement of the real estate sector in the emirate, promote real estate awareness, and attract foreign investment, all while fully adhering to laws, regulations, and professional ethics,” he added.

Al Zarooni noted that his company specializes in real estate brokerage, buying, selling, and leasing properties, and provides real estate consultancy services. They are accredited by more than 100 real estate developers.

“The exceptional performance of Dubai’s real estate market, with record sales reaching AED 682.5 billion in 2025—a 31% year-on-year increase surpassing the record figures achieved in 2024—reaffirms the market’s strength and ongoing recovery. This positively impacts all stakeholders, from developers and brokers to contracting companies, and facilitates marketing processes and higher sales levels,” Walid Al Zarooni stated.

He emphasized that W Capital aims to strengthen their position among the top national real estate brokerage firms in the coming years, while simultaneously supporting the expansion plans of real estate companies in the UAE.

The company will focus on stimulating investment demand from individuals and companies, and highlighting attractive opportunities in the real estate market, which support their upward trajectory in the medium term.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, and specialize in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.