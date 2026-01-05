Ann Haydon comes with over 25 years of senior leadership experience working in top UK schools

Appointment reinforces commitment to academic excellence and community leadership

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education has announced the appointment of Ann Haydon MBE as the new Principal of GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail (WEK), one of Dubai’s leading British curriculum schools. Haydon will join the school on 2 January 2026, bringing with her an outstanding record of leadership across top UK independent schools and international education.

She most recently served as Head of Harrow International School Hong Kong, a position she has held since 2017, making history as the first female Head in Harrow’s long and prestigious global network. Under her leadership, the school achieved exceptional academic outcomes with the percentage of students achieving A* - A grades at A level being consistently above 70%,alongside a strong culture of pastoral care and holistic development.

With more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, Haydon’s career spans some of the UK’s most respected independent schools. She previously served as Principal of Surbiton High School and Deputy Headmistress at Guildford High School, both part of United Learning UK, where she led all-through schools catering to students aged 4 to 18. Both institutions achieved ‘Excellent’ ratings in their ISI inspections.

Commenting on the appointment, Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education, said: “Ann Haydon is an exceptional school leader whose career reflects an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, student wellbeing, and values-driven education. Her experience across leading UK and international schools, combined with her visionary leadership, makes her ideally placed to lead GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail into its next phase of growth. We are delighted to welcome her to the GEMS family.”

Haydon has also held a number of influential governance and advisory roles, including serving as London Division Secretary of the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC), membership of the HMC Sports Committee, and participation in the United Learning Heads Reference Group, contributing to strategic developments across schools and academies in the UK. She currently serves as a Governor of Repton School UK.

In recognition of her services to education in both the UK and Hong Kong, Haydon was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours List.

Speaking on her appointment, Ann Haydon MBE said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail and the wider GEMS Education community. GEMS has an unparalleled global reputation for educational excellence, and Wellington Al Khail is a school with a strong sense of purpose, ambition, and community. I am very much looking forward to working with students, staff, and families to build on the school’s successes and to ensure every child is inspired to achieve their very best.”

Founded in 2013, GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail (WEK) is a premium British curriculum school in Dubai Hills, offering education from Nursery through to Post-16. The Academy is rated Very Good by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Outstanding by the British Schools Overseas (BSO). WEK delivers strong academic outcomes across GCSE, A Level and BTEC pathways, supporting personalised progression to leading universities worldwide. Haydon’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the school as it continues to strengthen its provision and prepare students for success in an ever-evolving global landscape.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com