Dubai, UAE: Platformance has appointed Nadeem Ibrahim as Head of Strategic Programs, a newly created role aimed at strengthening and growing the company’s partnerships with agency networks across the MENA region.

As marketing becomes more integrated and increasingly measured against real business outcomes, Platformance is deepening its collaboration with agencies that remain central to how brands plan, execute, and scale growth.

In his new role, Nadeem will work closely with agency leadership teams across the region to design Joint Business Plans (JBPs) across key advertisers and drive adoption of the full suite of Platformance Ads, helping agencies and brands activate outcome-based programs in a consistent and scalable way.

Nadeem brings over 20 years of experience spanning agencies, client organisations, and global technology platforms. He has worked extensively across the Middle East, including five years in Saudi Arabia supporting major regional brands, and previously held roles at Meta, partnering with agencies and advertisers on performance-driven programs.

His experience across the agency, client, and platform ecosystem reflects the type of leadership needed as marketing models evolve and accountability increases.

Nadeem Ibrahim, Head of Strategic Programs at Platformance:

“I’m genuinely excited to be joining Platformance at this stage of its growth. Agencies play a central role in how brands grow across this region. My focus is building stronger, deeper partnerships with agency teams across markets, enabling them to work more closely with Platformance, and our products, to deliver clear and measurable outcomes for their clients’’

Hassan Shoker, Chief Commercial Officer at Platformance:

“Agencies remain the primary execution layer for brands across MENA. As expectations around outcomes increase, we need deeper, more structured partnerships. Nadeem’s experience will help us strengthen those relationships and drive meaningful growth together.”