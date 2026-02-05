Dubai, UAE - Securonix, Inc., a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM, today announced the appointment of Bassam Sartawi as the Senior Director for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In his new role, Sartawi will spearhead the organization’s sales strategy, accelerate market expansion, and strengthen customer and partner relationships across key MEA markets.

Sartawi is a seasoned cybersecurity and IT business leader with over two decades of experience driving growth, partnerships, and regional market expansion within the Middle East and Africa regions.

In his new role, Satawi will be responsible for strengthening Securonix's presence and channel ecosystem across the region, building strategic alliances, and enabling organizations to enhance their threat detection and response capabilities through advanced cyber intelligence platforms.

“We are happy to welcome Bassam Sartawi to the Securonix leadership team,” said Cyrille Badeau, Vice President for EMEA at Securonix. “Having worked closely with Bassam over many years, I have developed a deep level of trust in his judgment, integrity, and leadership. His steadfast commitment to delivering tailored security solutions, driving operational excellence, and nurturing key partnerships—combined with his proven leadership in pre-sales and solutions selling—makes him ideally suited to drive our next phase of growth in MEA,” he added.

Prior to joining Securonix, Sartawi was the Director, MEA Region at ThreatQuotient, where he played a significant role in expanding the customer base and establishing a strong channel ecosystem across the Gulf region while consistently delivering Y-o-Y growth. His extensive career includes leadership roles at Z Services, Excel Networking Services, and Datwlyer Cabling Solutions, among others.

Commenting on the appointment, Sartawi said, “I am indeed excited to join Securonix at a time when organizations across MEA are prioritizing proactive security. With Securonix's intelligent SIEM capabilities, we are well-positioned to help customers strengthen their security posture and stay ahead of sophisticated threats. I look forward to empowering CISOs and their teams across the MEA region with our unified AI-powered platform that transforms security operations into measurable business value and creates lasting success.”

Sartawi holds a Bachelor of Applied Science and brings a deep understanding of cybersecurity, cloud, unified communications, and managed services. Based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he is recognized for his ability to drive strategic market penetration and for fostering long-term value through customer and partner relationships in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Securonix has several strategic partnerships that extend the organization’s reach and enhance its value across markets of Middle East and Africa. They include a partnership with DigiGlass by Redington, a managed security services brand of Redington Value, the leading value-added distributor (VAD), which now delivers Managed SOC Services, powered by the Securonix Next-Gen SIEM platform, for rapid threat detection, investigation, and smart response. Other regional partnerships are with AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity-focused B2B marketplace, to advance AI-powered security operations across the region. Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly known as Etisalat Digital) and RNS Technology are earlier partners of Securonix.

