Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA (“UBP”), one of the world’s largest family-owned private banks headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, announces the appointment of Fahd Iqbal as Head of Investment Services, Dubai, alongside the appointments of Joy Chammas and Mohammed Zaheer as Market Heads, Middle East, with immediate effect.

Fahd Iqbal has joined UBP from UBS, where he was CIO Middle East. Prior to UBS, he held similar roles at Credit Suisse, EFG Hermes, and Deutsche Bank. With extensive experience in global markets, he is based in Dubai and will lead on embedding the Global Investment Committee’s investment approach locally. He reports to Arfat Qayyum, Senior Executive Officer of the UBP Dubai office.

Commenting on the appointment, Arfat Qayyum, Senior Executive Officer of the UBP Dubai office, said: “We are pleased to welcome Fahd to UBP. His depth of experience across global markets and his ability to translate investment insights into clear, client-relevant guidance will be a strong addition to our value-proposition in the Middle East. Fahd will play an important role in reinforcing our local investment services and ensuring we continue to benefit from the full support and expertise of our Head Office. This will ensure we continue to serve our clients with a combination of global best practice, leading investment expertise and deep local insights.”

UBP has also appointed Joy Chammas as Market Head, Middle East. With extensive GCC private banking experience, Joy will focus on deepening client relationships and supporting growth across the Middle East, working across the bank’s capabilities to meet client needs.

Mohammed Zaheer has also been appointed Market Head, Middle East. Since joining UBP in 2015, Mohammed oversees a diversified client portfolio. His work has included supporting complex client arrangements across jurisdictions and leading client transitions following UBP’s buyout of Coutts International.

Commenting on the appointments, Mohamed Abdellatif, Co-Head of Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: “This investment in talent reflects our ongoing development of our Middle East platform and our focus on providing dedicated, on-the-ground coverage to clients across the region. We remain focused on delivering high-quality wealth management services and on our enduring commitment to the region, built on over 20 years of investment here.”

UBP has been active in the Middle East for over 20 years, initially covering the region from Switzerland before establishing its UAE office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2011. Following the opening of its Riyadh office in 2025, the Bank now has approximately 100 professionals worldwide and over 40 professionals on the ground who manage more than CHF 24 billion in assets for clients in the Middle East.

About Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)

Headquartered in Geneva and with more than 30 offices worldwide, UBP is one of the world’s largest family-owned private banks, focused exclusively on wealth and asset management for private and institutional clients. UBP manages CHF 171.7 billion in client assets and is one of the best-capitalised banks in its sector, with strong financial foundations and a robust balance sheet (all figures as at 30 June 2025).

