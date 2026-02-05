DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, opened MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) 2026, marking the largest editions of the region’s leading aviation aftermarket events. Running for two days at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the co-located events bring together the global airline supply chain, with the demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and cabin interior solutions continuing to rise across the region.

Speaking on a panel titled ‘Strategic infrastructure developments: Middle East MRO landscape,’ Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer of DAE Engineering, said: “The boom that Dubai and the region is having is incredible. People are making a choice to come here, with the old and well tested UAE mantra of ‘build it and they will come’. Aerospace is expanding, Airbus is building facilities at DWC, flydubai is building its own facility, and by 2030 Emirates will be moving its hangars to DWC. This region is a friendly, supportive environment where people want to work, and that is why we are seeing this boom, along with access to some of the largest expanding markets in the world.”

With record exhibitor participation and expanded features, the 17th edition has grown into an additional exhibition hall, welcoming more than 300 exhibitors for the first time. Attracting approximately 9,000 attendees and reinforcing the region’s growing role as a global hub for aviation services, innovation and investment, the show reflects the region’s accelerating aftermarket growth. Exhibitors are showcasing the latest advancements in cabin design, AI-powered maintenance tools, robotics, supply chain solutions, ground support equipment and safety technologies.

Andi Fahrurrozi, President and CEO of GMF AeroAsia, commented: “Being here at the MRO Middle East 2026, we are proud to officially announce the expansion of GMF AeroAsia’s global footprint with the launch of our new Middle East facility. This is not just a new location, but it’s a direct response to the incredible growth of fleet support in this region. By bringing Heavy and Line Maintenance closer to our partners, we are providing faster turnaround times and strengthening the regional aviation ecosystem at the same time.”

In a fireside interview, Steven Greenway, Chief Executive Officer of flyadeal, the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airline in Saudi Arabia, shared insights on the airline’s expansion plans, its approach to supply chain opportunities, and the rapid development of maintenance capability in the kingdom.

Greenway said, “Every LCC today is looking at what capability they can bring in house, and flyadeal is no different. Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars in a major maintenance facility in Jeddah, and the landscape will change dramatically over the next couple of years. We already perform our own engine changes, which low-cost carriers would not have done ten or 15 years ago. All our major supplier contracts include local content, whether that is maintenance in the kingdom or the manufacture of spare parts, and while the scale is not there yet, it will grow over the next few years.”

As the Middle East’s commercial fleet continues to grow and flight frequencies increase, the requirement for MRO capabilities is rising at pace. MRO Middle East and AIME highlight this rapid expansion, bringing together essential networking, knowledge sharing and cross-sector collaboration for the industry.

For more information, visit: https://mromiddleeast.aviationweek.com/ .

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

For any media enquiries please contact:

Billy Rayfield, Senior Account Manager

mro.aime@four.agency