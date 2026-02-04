DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader in Data Resilience, has announced the appointment of Amin Hanafieh as Sales Director for the Middle East and CIS region. This strategic hire reflects Veeam’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation and growth across key markets.

Amin Hanafieh brings more than two decades of enterprise technology leadership, with a proven track record in building high-performing teams and delivering customer success across the Middle East, CIS, and Africa. Prior to joining Veeam, Hanafieh held senior roles at VMware by Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Injazat Data Systems, and Cisco, where he led regional expansion, professional services, and sales operations. His experience spans data centre infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and enterprise solutions, with a reputation for market-building and partner engagement.

Mena Migally, Regional Vice President for EMEA East at Veeam Software said, “We are delighted to welcome Amin to the Veeam team. His extensive experience and leadership in the region will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our customer and partner ecosystem. The Middle East and CIS region is at the forefront of digital transformation, and with the rapid adoption of AI, our focus is on accelerating safe AI at scale for our customers. Amin’s market insight and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Veeam’s vision for radical resilience and innovation, ensuring organisations across the region can seize new opportunities securely and confidently.”

Amin Hanafieh added, “I’m thrilled to join Veeam in the Middle East and CIS region, working alongside an incredibly talented team. The company’s strong focus on customers, partners, and innovation truly stands out. There are tremendous opportunities for growth in this dynamic region, especially as organisations embrace AI and advanced data resilience solutions. I look forward to building on Veeam’s success and driving continued growth together in 2026, helping our customers accelerate their digital journeys safely and at scale.”

