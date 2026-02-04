Dubai, UAE: GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI) today welcomed world-renowned musician, producer, composer and its Special Advisor for Music and Performing Arts, Nile Rodgers, to officially inaugurate the school’s new Music Centre, a landmark addition to the school’s Creative and Performing Arts offering.

The Music Centre forms a key part of SRI’s Creative and Performing Arts Department, where music and music technology sit alongside disciplines including art and digital art, dance and dance science, drama and production arts, speech and drama, and film and media, delivered through both academic and co-curricular pathways.

Rodgers, who serves as Special Advisor for Music and Performing Arts at SRI, works closely with the school’s leadership to help shape forward-thinking music and performing arts initiatives that are inclusive, industry-informed, and future-focused. His involvement supports the development of meaningful pathways for students, combining high-quality creative education, access to professional-standard facilities, and exposure to real-world industry practices.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said: “Creativity is fundamental to how we prepare students for the future at GEMS. The Music Centre at SRI reflects our commitment to providing world-class environments where students can explore their talents, develop new skills, and connect learning with real-world creative industries. Having Nile Rodgers inaugurate this centre highlights the importance we place on authentic industry engagement and global expertise in education.”

A four-time Grammy Award winner and co-founder of the legendary band Chic, Nile Rodgers is one of the most influential figures in modern music. His career spans more than four decades and includes collaborations with some of the most iconic artists in music history. His long-standing commitment to nurturing young creative talent aligns closely with SRI’s vision of the arts as a vital component of a modern, future-ready education.

Nile Rodgers, Special Advisor for Music and Performing Arts at SRI, said: “GEMS School of Research and Innovation is reimagining what education can be. Music has the power to connect people, build confidence and inspire leadership, and I’m excited to help young people discover the power of music to discover their own voices and lead.”

The Music Centre supports instrumental and vocal development, ensemble performance, composition, recording, and music technology across a range of genres. Students benefit from structured, professional learning pathways supported by leading partners, including Steinway & Sons and Rockschool. Through the GEMS Premier Music Academy, students learn and perform on world-class Steinway pianos, reflecting the school’s commitment to excellence in music education.

The purpose-built facility features dedicated spaces for performance, rehearsal, recording and music production, including professionally designed studios, digital production suites, acoustically treated rehearsal rooms and specialist teaching spaces. Together, these environments are designed to enable students to move seamlessly between practice, performance and production, developing both technical skill and creative fluency. Learning is guided by the National Curriculum, the Model Music Curriculum, and SRI’s own research‑driven Trailblazer Curriculum, ensuring that our facilities and pedagogy mirror the expectations of modern professional music production environments. The curriculum blends classical musicianship with contemporary music technology, enabling students to develop both sophisticated technical skill and genuine creative fluency.

Nicholas Huntington, Director for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) at SRI said: “The music centre positions SRI as a leader in innovative arts education. We are giving students the freedom to explore their musical identity while working with tools and spaces that reflect the realities of the industry they aspire to join. With industry-standard equipment, forward-thinking pedagogy, and a strong emphasis on real-world application, SRI is shaping the next generation of musicians, producers, sound engineers, and creative technologists."

The inauguration of the Music Centre marks another milestone in SRI’s mission to integrate creativity, technology and academic excellence. By providing access to industry-informed learning spaces and professional-standard facilities, the school continues to ensure that students are empowered to explore their passions, develop their talents, and build meaningful pathways into the creative industries of the future.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

About GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI)

The GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI) is a pioneering new enhanced British curriculum school in Dubai, opening in August 2025. Designed to be one of the finest schools in the world, SRI blends world-class academics with cutting-edge technology, AI integration, and unparalleled facilties to create a transformative, future-ready education experience.

Purpose-built as a global hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, SRI places students’ wellbeing, creativity, and values at the heart of its mission. Every element of the school – from its hand-picked specialist teachers to its immersive research centres, STEM labs, and industry partnerships – is designed to nurture curiosity, foster critical thinking, and empower students to become changemakers.

Rooted in GEMS Education’s 65-year legacy of excellence, and endorsed by leading educational visionaries, SRI delivers a bold, dynamic model for learning that prepares students not just to succeed in tomorrow’s world but to shape it.

For more information, visit https://gems-sri.com.

Media Contact

Ambika Jadeja: ajadeja@webershandwick.com