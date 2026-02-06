Dubai, UAE: Park Hyatt Dubai is delighted to announce the appointment of Ersev Demiroz as General Manager of the Dubai Creek Resort located along the banks of Dubai Creek. A well-rounded hotelier, Ersev brings over 35 years of international hospitality experience across Turkey, The United States, Qatar, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. Throughout his career, he has led globally renowned hospitality brands through pre-openings, turnarounds, and day-to-day operations, demonstrating a strong ability to adapt across cultures and diverse market needs.

Ersev holds a distinguished leadership track record, including his tenure with Mandarin Oriental, where he served as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Bodrum followed by Mandarin Oriental Exceptional Homes. Prior to this, Ersev held senior leadership positions with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts in prestigious destinations such as St. Petersburg, the Maldives, Jakarta, Riyadh, Doha, Sharm El Sheikh, Istanbul, the Seychelles, Beirut, Berlin, and Newport Beach.

An industry professional, Ersev describes himself as a results-driven leader. His immediate priorities include gaining a deep understanding of the key developments underway at the resort, as well as immersing himself in the dynamics of the property, its team members, facilities, and day-to-day operations. With customer satisfaction serving as his earliest measure of success, his focus is on ensuring the resort consistently delivers on its promises. By building meaningful connections with both, loyal returning guests and first-time visitors, he aims to assess performance and identify opportunities to further elevate the guest experience.

Guided by a people-first leadership philosophy, Ersev employs a service-driven and hands-on approach, leading by example and inspiring his team to perform at their best. He remains closely involved in daily operations, with a strong emphasis on developing and empowering his colleagues. A strong team player, Ersev’s leadership style is rooted in genuine care, accountability, and a steadfast commitment to excellence. He believes that any success he has achieved is a direct result of the incredible team around him; those who have shaped his journey, supported him, challenged him, and ultimately brought him to where he is today. Ersev firmly believes he is only as strong as his weakest link, emphasising that his work is far more about the team than about himself.

As General Manager, Ersev has already immersed himself in several new projects. While he believes Park Hyatt Dubai enjoys an exceptional reputation and a strong sense of character, he is particularly excited about the upcoming launch of Solenna Villas and the addition of the Royal and Executive Villas. He views this development as a standout addition that will further elevate the resort’s luxury offering and strengthen its positioning as a golfer’s paradise. As an avid golfer himself, Ersev aims to leverage his passion for the sport to contribute to the resort while building meaningful, professional connections on the course.

Ersev will play a key role in further enhancing Park Hyatt Dubai’s standing as one of the region’s leading luxury resorts. With Wasl’s strong involvement in the resort’s ongoing developments, he is driven by his belief that both Hyatt and Wasl are deeply committed to the long-term success and growth of the property, he aims to lead in a way that reflects these shared values - remaining present, supportive, and hands-on, while fostering an environment where colleagues feel empowered and guests feel genuinely cared for.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt’s legacy spans over 45 years of being the luxury choice for discerning global travelers, offering refined and exceptional accommodations in the world’s most desirable cities and resort destinations. Each property is thoughtfully designed to deliver residentially inspired elegance through architecture, housed world-class art, and curated immersive culinary experiences - all complemented by an intuitively personalized level of service. Guests enjoy carefully appointed rooms, acclaimed design, and signature restaurants led by award-winning chefs - creating experiences as personal as they are memorable. For more information, visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, X and Instagram, and tag your moments with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

About Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Dubai is a luxury retreat adjacent to the world-famous Dubai Creek Golf Club. Found on the banks of Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai is a haven of tranquillity and escapism, transporting guests to a world that seems far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, despite being located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Deira and Dubai International Airport.

Stepping foot on the property evokes a truly unique feeling of timeless elegance and resplendent relaxation, with the iconic blue and white features reminiscent of stunning Greek architecture. Home to an array of award-winning F&B outlets, the majestic Amara Spa, designer hair salon and with its location just next to an 18-hole Championship Golf Course, Park Hyatt Dubai is the city’s undisputed destination of excellence.