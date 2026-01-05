Dubai, UAE: DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach proudly announces the appointment of Neelam Bhika as General Manager. With almost two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Neelam brings a strong track record in operational leadership, commercial performance, and guest experience excellence to the role.

Neelam joined the property following senior leadership roles across Hilton and other global hospitality brands, bringing extensive experience from both Dubai and Doha. Most recently, she served as Director of Operations at Hilton Doha and previously as Cluster Commercial Director at Aleph Doha Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton. Throughout her career, she has led complex resort and city hotel operations, driven revenue growth and market share gains, and supported major milestones including large-scale capital projects, flagship hotel openings and global events such as FIFA World Cup 2022. Her achievements have been recognised through multiple industry and internal accolades, including Commercial Leader of the Year (AP&T 2022), and the Shaping the Future Award for innovative commercial initiatives.

Recognised for building high-performing teams and driving results, Neelam brings a disciplined, yet people-first leadership approach rooted in accountability, clarity, and operational excellence. Her ability to translate guest experience into sustained commercial performance, combined with a hands-on management style and strong strategic judgement, has enabled her to lead complex operations, deliver change and mentor future leaders. This balanced perspective positions her well to guide DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach through its next phase of growth.

“I am proud to step into the role of General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach,” said Neelam Bhika. “This hotel has strong foundations, and its greatest strength is its people. I am excited to lead alongside the team, build on what is already working well, and continue elevating both the guest and colleague experience. Creating an environment where our team members feel trusted, empowered, and motivated to grow will be key to our continued success.”

In her role as General Manager, Neelam will lead all aspects of hotel operations, with a focus on enhancing guest experience, strengthening commercial performance and fostering a collaborative, high-performance culture across the hotel.

For Media Inquiries:

Communications

doubletreebyhiltonjb@qcomms.ae

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 7,000 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories.

Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 146 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 640 hotels with more than 147,700 rooms across 51 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.