DUBAI, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced Sujoy Banerjee as its regional business director for the UAE. In his role, Banerjee will oversee the company's local channel sales and business development initiatives, with specific emphasis on catering to the end-to-end IT management requirements of enterprises in the country.

Banerjee's appointment reinforces ManageEngine's continued commitment to the region's technological development. It also coincides with the company's strategic move to accelerate expansion in the UAE to strengthen customer and partner engagement. Due to the region's significant shift to cloud services, ManageEngine's cloud products saw 50% growth in fiscal year 2024.

"UAE is our second biggest market in the Middle East, and Banerjee's elevation to head our business here is strategic for our long-term plans for the region," said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional vice president at ManageEngine. "His expertise in enterprise IT sales combined with his proven leadership across diverse markets makes him the ideal person to drive our growth in the UAE. He will work more closely with our customers and partners, enabling us to deliver faster, more localised support and forge stronger relationships."

Roles and Responsibilities

Banerjee brings with him over two decades of experience in the IT industry, with almost all of it focused on leading sales and business development at ManageEngine. He has held multiple leadership roles throughout his tenure at the company, including associate director for sales and channel business.

His key priorities will be:

Empowering partners with resources and training to optimise the channel-based business model.

Expanding the sales team and investing in local talent to support long-term business objectives.

Fostering the channel partner ecosystem.

Driving further innovation and delivering solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of this dynamic market.

Prioritising customer needs with tailored solutions and support.

"I'm honoured to step into this role and excited to collaborate with our exceptional teams and valued partners across the UAE. The UAE is a hub of digital transformation, and together we will accelerate ManageEngine's journey toward shaping the future of enterprise IT. Our strong foundation empowers us to push boundaries and achieve new milestones. Every challenge we face is an opportunity to redefine what's next for our customers and the industry at large," said Banerjee.

About ManageEngine



ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere - better, safer, and faster.