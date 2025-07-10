Dubai, UAE - NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, has announced the appointment of Vinesh Maharaj, as the Director of Smart Manufacturing & Industry for the Middle East Africa Region. This appointment marks NTT DATA's continued commitment to doubling down in key verticals, with Manufacturing being the third, following the successful launch of its Retail and FSI practice in 2024.

Vinesh brings 30 years of experience in industrial automation, IT/OT integration, Manufacturing Execution Systems, and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and Predictive AI technologies. A professionally registered engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) and a Certified Director with the Institute of Directors of South Africa (IoDSA), he has held a variety of leadership roles and extensive experience across the energy, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Most recently, he served as a Management Consultant at a Big 4 firm. He also serves on the Exco and advises the Board of Directors of the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Computer Engineering (SAIMC).

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA Middle East and Africa, said: “This appointment underscores our commitment to strengthening leadership in high-potential growth markets, while I continue to drive our broader strategic expansion across the MEA region.”

Manufacturing represents one of the most promising frontiers for digital transformation. Globally, the industry is valued at more than $16 trillion and plays a critical role in driving GDP. In South Africa, manufacturing contributes around 13% to GDP, led by sub-sectors such as automotive, food and beverages, and machinery. Across the African continent, the sector currently makes up roughly 10% of GDP, but this figure is expected to rise as localisation strategies, industrial policy reforms, and digital investment begin to take hold.

However, many manufacturing organisations face persistent challenges in their digital transformation journeys. From legacy infrastructure and fragmented systems to evolving cybersecurity risks and talent shortages, the path to Industry 4.0 is complex and often constrained by siloed decision-making. At the same time, the opportunity for transformation is immense. Manufacturers now have the tools to unlock greater operational efficiency through automation and predictive AI, build more resilient and connected supply chains, and integrate IT and OT environments to enable real-time, data-driven decision-making. Sustainability is also rising up the agenda, as companies look to embed environmentally responsible practices into their operations through smart, data-led insights.

With Maharaj’s leadership and NTT DATA’s proven global capabilities, the company is well positioned to help manfacturers navigate these challenges, accelerate their digital maturity, and strengthen their competitiveness on the world stage.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.