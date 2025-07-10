Rizwan joins Services from Banking and has been with the firm for 27 years, working across Capital Markets and Corporate and Investment Banking. He most recently served as Head of Corporate Banking for MEA and has a history of securing landmark deals and driving strong revenues and returns for the business. He understands how to bring together the power of our network, with a deep knowledge of our product suite across Services, Markets and Banking. In addition, he has a well-established track record in risk management and is a Senior Credit Officer (SCO2) and Senior Securities Officer (SSO), managing the underwriting of market and credit risk across challenging geographies and volatile market cycles.

In addition to serving as Head of Services for MEA, Rizwan will continue to lead MEA Corporate Banking until a successor is appointed.

Services provides global solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, public sector and commercial clients optimize operations and drive their business forward. Through its five business lines – Liquidity Management Services, Payments, Trade & Working Capital Solutions, Investor Services and Issuer Services – Citi provides cash management, payments/receivables solutions, working capital solutions, post-trade securities services and issuer services across Citi’s global network.