Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: – Neo Space Group (NSG), a PIF company and Saudi Arabia’s leading commercial space services provider, today announced the appointment of Mr. Aurélien Fougerard as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). His appointment marks a key addition to NSG’s growing world-class leadership team, reinforcing the company’s position as a national champion in the Kingdom’s dynamic space and satellite ecosystem.

In his new role, Mr. Fougerard will lead the development and execution of NSG’s global strategic agenda, with a focus on accelerating growth, driving innovation, and delivering long-term value across all business units. With more than 16 years of experience in top-tier strategy consulting, he brings deep expertise in steering complex transformations and growth initiatives across the Aerospace & Defense, Energy, and Private Equity sectors.

“I’m truly excited to join NSG at such a pivotal time — not only for the company but for the rapidly evolving Saudi space sector,” said Mr. Fougerard. “NSG’s bold vision and commitment to innovation and long-term impact deeply resonate with me. I look forward to working with the team to shape the company’s strategic direction and contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitions in space and beyond.”

Before joining NSG, Mr. Fougerard served as a Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Paris, where he was a key member of the Aerospace & Defense and Private Equity practices. His prior roles at Bain & Company and Archery Strategy Consulting provided him with broad international experience across Europe and the Middle East, advising global industrial leaders on strategy, transformation, and operational excellence.

NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG) is a global space services company offering a broad portfolio of services in the fields of satellite communications, geospatial, PNT (Positioning, Navigation and Timing), and an investor in various space technologies. As a PIF company, NSG contributes to transforming the Saudi space economy, supporting innovation and job creation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.