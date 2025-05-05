Egypt’s House of Representatives has officially approved the Property ID Law earlier this month. The legislation aims to enhance governance of Egypt’s real estate assets and facilitate digital transactions, helping to eliminate several longstanding challenges in the property market—most notably, the lack of accurate records.

Under the new law, each property will be assigned a unique national ID number containing all technical, legal, and administrative details, including location data, usage, ownership, licensing, violations, and transaction history. This ID will be digitally linked to all relevant government bodies, supporting efforts to eliminate land encroachments, resolve ownership conflicts, and accurately document both public and private assets, according to a parliamentary report.

The draft law on the Unified National ID for real estate stipulates that property owners must regularize their status in accordance with the law within six months from the date the executive regulations come into effect. The Prime Minister may, upon the recommendation of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, extend this period for additional durations not exceeding a total of three years.

The government has affirmed that implementing the law will not impose any financial or other burdens on citizens. Its primary objective is to modernize and digitize the real estate registration system. It also denied any connection between the Unified Property ID Law and the reconciliation process for building violations, according to press statements by Mahmoud Fawzi, Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs and Political Communication.

Officials stressed that one of the law’s key benefits is the establishment of a unified real estate database in Egypt. This database will include information on whether a property is registered or undergoing reconciliation, and is intended to improve the governance of real estate transactions, safeguard the rights of both citizens and the state, and reduce the risk of fraud, according to an official statement by Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny.

Fawzi clarified that the new law seeks to modernize property data through a digital, updatable system, replacing outdated manual records. It does not change existing regulations on ownership or registration, but rather introduces a standardized national ID to enhance data governance and promote transparency.

El-Sherbiny stated that the draft law brings several key benefits, chief among them the creation of a robust and comprehensive real estate database. He emphasized that this step is essential to organizing the country’s property assets and ensuring the use of accurate, current data that will enhance governance and transparency.

He added that one of the law’s fundamental advantages is its regulation of real estate transactions, explaining that the previous system lacked accuracy and oversight, often resulting in the loss of rights for both citizens and the state in property-related dealings.

Deputy Head of the Manpower Committee in Parliament Ehab Mansour expressed support for the law establishing a unified national ID system for real estate, describing it as a step forward in identifying property ownership and age. However, he pointed out that a major challenge remains: the lack of accurate data regarding the number, condition, and management of buildings, with 70% of properties reportedly unlicensed, according to official statistics.

Mansour voiced concern over the law’s requirement for property owners to submit documentation within 30 days, calling the timeframe too short—particularly in cases involving old rental agreements or deceased owners, where heirs may face delays dealing with multiple government agencies. He also objected to fines ranging from EGP 1,000 to 30,000 for missing the deadline, after his proposal to extend the grace period was rejected.

He stressed the importance of establishing clear procedures in the law’s executive regulations to accommodate complex cases, and emphasized that citizens should not be penalized for bureaucratic delays. Mansour clarified that the law targets property owners, not tenants, and reiterated the government’s pledge not to impose fees for issuing the national property ID.

Ahmed El-Shenawy, Board Member and Treasurer of the Egyptian Real Estate Council, welcomed the adoption of the national property ID system, describing it as a vital step forward. He noted that the issue had been widely discussed within the council and among key real estate stakeholders over recent years.

He explained that the ID will help protect property ownership, increase market value, and enable owners to use their assets for financing—making real estate more attractive to both local and foreign investors, particularly those purchasing rental units for income generation.

El-Shenawy added that the system is expected to streamline banking procedures, facilitate property registration, and foster a transparent and secure environment for real estate transactions. He emphasized that assigning a fixed ID to each property would improve tracking of ownership history and financial obligations, thereby reinforcing trust in the market and encouraging further investment.

He concluded that the move would support the export of Egyptian real estate, particularly amid growing interest from foreign nationals seeking long-term residence in Egypt—who, he noted, could account for up to 40% of foreign property demand.