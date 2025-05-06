KUWAIT CITY - Unlike airports of Gulf countries that experienced record growth in passenger and cargo traffic in 2024, Kuwait International Airport witnessed a period of stagnation, which led several international airlines to discontinue their operations at Kuwait Airport, citing various reasons, primarily the economic unviability of continuing services, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

In late March, British Airways ceased its daily flights to Kuwait, after more than 60 years of operation. Prior to that, in September, German airline Lufthansa and Dutch carrier KLM also stopped operating at Kuwait Airport, bringing the total number of international airlines that have discontinued services to 14.

These airlines, however, continue to operate flights to other Gulf airports.

Observers have pointed to several factors contributing to the decline in traffic and attractiveness at Kuwait International Airport compared to its Gulf counterparts, such as high jet fuel prices, intense competition from major Gulf airlines, and the airport’s outdated infrastructure and services, which have negatively impacted its overall performance.

According to passenger statistics for Gulf airports in 2023 and 2024, Kuwait International Airport saw a slight decline in passenger numbers, dropping to 15.4 million in 2024 from 15.6 million in 2023, a decrease of 1 percent.

In contrast, Dubai Airport saw a 5.7 percent increase, rising from 87 million to 92.3 million passengers.

Doha Airport experienced a 14.8 percent increase, from 45.9 million to 52.7 million passengers.

Riyadh Airport recorded a 17.8 percent rise, from 31.9 million to 37.6 million passengers, while Abu Dhabi Airport saw the largest increase, up 25.3 percent from 22.9 million to 28.7 million passengers.

Kuwait International Airport recorded 41,838 transit passengers in March 2025.

In the same month, Jazeera Airways recorded a total of 72,397 transit passengers.

The following airlines have suspended flights to Kuwait International Airport but continue to operate at Gulf airports: British Airways; Lufthansa; KLM Royal Dutch Airlines; Singapore Airlines; Thai Airways; Delta Airlines; United Airlines; Cathay Pacific; Cebu Pacific Air; Philippine Airlines; Air France; Swiss Air; Royal Brunei Airlines.

