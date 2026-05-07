More than US$60 million was injected into Zimbabwe’s tourism sector in the first quarter of 2026, as strong growth in new investment and rising visitor numbers signalled renewed confidence in Destination Zimbabwe.

According to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Tourism Performance Highlights for the first quarter of 2026, released yesterday, the sector recorded a surge in investment from US$12,6 million in the same period last year to US$67,8 million — a 438 percent increase driven largely by new business activity.

The report also shows that international tourist arrivals rose by 11 percent to 384 561, while tourism receipts increased by 14 percent to US$251 million, up from US$221 million a year earlier.

The strong performance reflects growing global interest in Zimbabwe following a series of high-profile international accolades.

These include recognition by Forbes Magazine as one of the world’s top travel destinations in 2025, as well as the Destination of the Year for Natural Wonders award at ITB Berlin 2026. Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi was also named Tourism Minister of the Year (Africa) at the same event.

“International tourist arrivals increased by 11 percent, from 347 555 in 2025 to 384 561, while tourism receipts grew by 14 percent to US$251 million, up from US$221 million,” said the ZTA in the report.

Domestic tourism also recorded notable growth, with trips increasing to an estimated 2,62 million from 1,94 million in the first quarter of 2025. The rise was attributed to stronger local participation, supported by social travel, religious tourism and educational trips across the country.

Growth in international tourist arrivals was broad-based, with all regional markets registering increases. Arrivals from Africa rose by nine percent, while overseas markets — which typically account for higher spending tourists — grew by 16 percent. Africa remained the dominant source market, contributing 75 percent of total arrivals, slightly down from 76 percent in 2025, while overseas markets increased their share from 24 to 25 percent.

Among African source markets, Mozambique recorded the highest growth, with arrivals rising 62 percent to 62 301. Malawi grew by 10 percent, South Africa by 12 percent and Zambia by four percent.

Additional gains were recorded from Lesotho, which rose 22 percent, and Uganda, which increased by 36 percent.

In Europe, Britain and Ireland emerged as the fastest growing market, with arrivals surging 89 percent to 13 575. France recorded a 21 percent increase, Germany rose four percent and the Benelux region grew by 30 percent. However, arrivals declined from Spain by 30 percent and from Nordic countries by 21 percent.

From long-haul markets, arrivals from China and Hong Kong rose 24 percent to 10 366, while India declined by 29 percent. Australia posted a seven percent increase, while New Zealand recorded a significant 33 percent growth.

Despite the strong overall performance, the ZTA warned that emerging geopolitical tensions are beginning to weigh on the sector.

“The Iran War Effect: Route disruptions, rising fuel costs, and reduced inbound tourism by 12 percent in March. The drop impacted all source regions with the overseas markets bearing the most shock,” reads the report.

The impact was reflected in March figures, where total arrivals were affected despite earlier gains in the quarter. February arrivals rose by 27 percent to 123 161, but volatility in global travel conditions has created uncertainty in the short term outlook.

The ZTA said sustained high fuel costs and continued disruption to international flight routes could slow growth in overseas arrivals.

“If fuel costs remain high and flight routes are disrupted, overseas arrivals may stagnate. However, regional (African) inbound tourism could partially offset losses, as it is less affected by long haul disruptions,” said the agency.

Looking ahead, the authority said Zimbabwe’s strong start to 2026 and improving international reputation position the sector for further recovery once global conditions stabilise.

To build resilience, the ZTA recommended reducing dependence on long-haul markets by intensifying promotion within the African region. It also proposed the development of more shock-resistant tourism packages, including all-inclusive overland and rail-based itineraries, to cushion the sector against rising air transport costs and external disruptions.

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