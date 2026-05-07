AMMAN — The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) on Tuesday signed an agreement with global firm Excelerate Energy to lease a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for the Sheikh Sabah Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal in the port city of Aqaba.

In a statement on Wednesday, NEPCO said that the deal aims to ensure the continuity of natural gas supplies and strengthen the Kingdom’s energy security.

The agreement is part of efforts to maintain the readiness of national infrastructure to receive LNG shipments from international markets, regasify them, and inject them into the national gas network.

It comes ahead of the expiration of the current FSRU, Energos Force, at the end of June 2026, the statement said.

NEPCO Director General Sofian Bataineh said the agreement underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing the flexibility of the natural gas system and its capacity to handle various operational scenarios, including supplying local power plants and supporting regional energy cooperation within approved frameworks.

He added that the deal represents a transitional measure to ensure uninterrupted operation of LNG facilities in Aqaba until the completion of an onshore regasification unit project aimed at improving efficiency and reliability.

Bataineh said that the move is particularly significant given the growing regional role of Jordan’s gas infrastructure. He pointed to existing arrangements to supply Syria with natural gas via the Arab Gas Pipeline, following the import and regasification of LNG in Jordan, with deliveries having already begun earlier this year.

He added that, in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, similar arrangements with Lebanon are being finalised, pending the completion of technical and contractual requirements, stressing that meeting domestic energy needs remains the top priority.

Excelerate Energy is a global company specialising in LNG solutions and floating storage and regasification units.

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