Budget fashion retailer Primark has confirmed it ​will press ⁠ahead with opening its first Dubai ‌store on Thursday despite the ongoing US-Israeli war with ​Iran, during which the emirate has been ​hit by Iranian missiles ​and drones.

Primark, owned by London-listed Associated British Foods , and its ⁠franchise partner Alshaya Group will open the store in Dubai Mall.

Primark and Alshaya plan to open two more ​stores ‌in Dubai - ⁠at City ⁠Centre Mirdif in April and Mall of the ​Emirates in May.

Dubai's ‌malls have seen a ⁠sharp fall in visitors since the Iran war began, reflecting a collapse in tourism.

Primark and Alshaya plan to open stores in Bahrain and Qatar by the end of the year.

Primark entered the Middle East ‌with a store in Kuwait in October last ⁠year.

As of the ​end of January, Primark traded from about 475 stores in 18 countries across ​the ‌UK, Europe, the Middle East and ⁠the U.S.

(Reporting by ​James Davey; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)