Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday officially flagged off the 2026 wet season sale and distribution of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs to farmers across the state as part of efforts to boost food production and strengthen agricultural productivity.

Under the programme, the state government procured 12,000 metric tonnes of NPK 20:10:10 fertiliser, equivalent to about 240,000 bags, which will be sold to farmers at a highly subsidised rate of N32,000 per 50kg bag, representing a 50 per cent discount on the prevailing market price.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the governor described the timely procurement and distribution of fertiliser as a clear demonstration of his administration’s commitment to revitalising the agricultural sector and sustaining Gombe State’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading agricultural hubs.

The governor announced that, in addition to fertiliser distribution, the government would provide several agricultural machines and tools free of charge to farmers across the state.

These include 833 water pumps, 450 motorised weeders, 544 motorised sprayers, 550 rice transplanters, 350 peanut shellers, 50 rice and maize planters/harvesters, 50 rice milling machines, 45 walking tractors, as well as 20 oil filtering and oil press machines.

Inuwa Yahaya stressed that the provision of subsidised farm inputs alone would not guarantee agricultural transformation unless farmers embrace modern, knowledge-driven farming practices.

He urged farmers to move away from traditional rain-dependent agriculture and adopt climate-smart and technology-driven farming methods capable of improving productivity, increasing resilience, and guaranteeing sustainable food production.

According to him, “In this regard, I encourage all farmers to embrace dry season farming and pay close attention to weather advisories and early warning systems provided by agricultural extension services and meteorological agencies.

Aligning farming activities with scientific forecasts will help reduce the risks of drought, flooding, and pest infestations,” he advised.

The governor also emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders, describing Gombe State as a longstanding model of harmony and mutual understanding.

He called on security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, and youth groups to intensify dialogue, vigilance, and collaboration at the grassroots level to sustain peace across farming communities.

“Let me make it clear that this administration will not tolerate any act capable of disrupting the peace and stability of our communities. We remain committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of all citizens, whether crop farmers or livestock herders,” he warned.

Inuwa Yahaya recalled that since assuming office in 2019, his administration has invested billions of naira in the procurement and distribution of various fertiliser types and other agricultural inputs at subsidised rates.

He added that the government has also supplied water pumps, liquid fertilisers, herbicides, pesticides, and modern farming equipment to support farmers across the state.

The governor pointed to the state’s strategic partnerships with the Federal Government, the World Bank, and development partners through programmes such as the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), and the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES).

He noted that these collaborations have significantly strengthened the state’s agricultural transformation agenda.

The governor also disclosed that a special fertiliser distribution committee had been constituted to ensure transparency and accountability in the exercise, while security agencies had been directed to closely monitor the process to prevent diversion, fraud, or illegal sales.

“Anyone found sabotaging this process will face the full weight of the law. We will not allow a few individuals to undermine the welfare of our farmers and the food security of the state,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Absolom Akwaras, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the timely distribution of fertiliser, describing it as a major morale booster for farmers and a significant contribution towards enhancing food production.

He explained that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Federal Government is strengthening agricultural financing institutions, including the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture, to improve farmers’ access to support and increase national food sufficiency.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Gombe State chapter, Modibbo Sadiq Nafada, appreciated Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his sustained commitment to agricultural development and efforts aimed at addressing farmer-herder conflicts in the state.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Gombe State Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Bldr Ahmed Saeed Guli, described the fertiliser distribution programme as another clear demonstration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to agricultural growth, rural development, and livestock transformation in Gombe State.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

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