Diriyah: Diriyah Company has awarded a $490 Million (SAR 1.84 Billion) construction contract for the Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA), in Diriyah.

The contract has been awarded to a joint venture between Hassan Allam Construction Saudi L.L.C., and Albawani Company Ltd. reflecting Diriyah Company’s ambition to develop a major cultural destination that attracts visitors and supports long-term growth.

SAMoCA is a flagship project by the Museums Commission. It aims to document, research, exhibit, and champion Saudi modern and contemporary art practices. The museum will serve as a premier center of artistic exploration, deepening understanding and appreciation of Saudi modern and contemporary art, while supporting Saudi artists across generations to imagine and shape the Kingdom’s creative possibilities.

The museum, designed by Godwin Austen Johnson, one of the Gulf’s most established UK-based firms, with multidisciplinary support from Rafaat Miller Consulting, has a gross floor area of 45,252 sqm and a total built-up area of 77,428 sqm. Notably, SAMoCA has recently achieved Mostadam Gold sustainability certification at both the design and construction stages.

The new museum at Diriyah will serve as the flagship home of SAMoCA, while SAMOCA at JAX Center continues to operate as a dynamic exhibition space in Riyadh’s creative district.

Commenting on the long-term impact of this new cultural asset, Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Diriyah Company, said: “The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art will provide Saudi and international artists with a truly world-class platform – one that invites global voices to engage with the Kingdom as it is today. This iconic asset will further elevate Diriyah’s reputation as the Kingdom’s capital of culture – and underscores our unwavering commitment to developing a vibrant city that serves our community, and the nation at large.”

Eng. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Hammad, Chief Executive Officer of the Museums Commission, added: “The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art will be the epicenter of Saudi modern and contemporary art. Set against the historic legacy of Diriyah, it is designed to document and champion generations of Saudi artists, from pioneers to emerging voices, while inviting international dialogue into that story. We are committed to ensuring this dynamic platform remains accessible and inspiring for all.”

Diriyah, the $63.2 Billion integrated urban development, has now awarded over $29 Billion in construction contracts. Once complete, the City of Earth will contribute approximately $18.6 Billion (SAR 70 Billion) directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, create more than 180,000 jobs, will be home to an estimated 100,000 people and welcome 50 Million annual visits.

It will also include museums, shopping districts, a university, the Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah Arena, a variety of food and beverage outlets, and nearly 40 world-class resorts and hotels spanning its two main masterplans.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth’, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

Social Handles

X | @DiriyahCo / Instagram | @diriyahco / LinkedIn | Diriyah-Company / Diriyah Company

About the Museums Commission

The Museums Commission, under the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia, leads the development of the museums sector in the Kingdom. Its mission is to preserve and promote the Kingdom's rich heritage and culture, foster creativity, and nurture new forms of artistic expression. The Commission establishes and manages museums according to international standards to build engaging experiences and new career opportunities. The museums launched by the Commission are inspiring destinations for learning and cultural interaction, attracting local and international audiences. By protecting the Kingdom's history and making knowledge and art accessible to all, the Museums Commission ensures the enduring presence of the Kingdom's past as it advances through its journey of cultural transformation.

Social Handles

X | @MOCMuseums / Instagram | @museums_moc / LinkedIn | museums-commission / Museums Commission

About the Ministry of Culture

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors. Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all. Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi