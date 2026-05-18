Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, have entered into a strategic collaboration framework to enhance and streamline parking subscription services for educational institutions throughout the emirate of Dubai.

The agreement establishes a structured framework to simplify the current application process for parking subscriptions, which previously relied on manual approvals from educational institutions. Through this collaboration, KHDA and Parkin will introduce a more efficient and digitally enabled approach that improves user experience for students and staff by eliminating the need for document submissions.

The partnership also enables direct digital integration between Parkin and KHDA systems. This integration will allow real-time eligibility verification for individuals applying for educational institution parking subscriptions, ensuring a faster and more seamless application process.

The new process enables fast and secure verification of eligibility, delivering a simpler and more convenient experience for users while maintaining strong data privacy standards.

Additionally, Parkin offers a range of initiatives designed to support educational communities across Dubai. These include parking arrangements around school areas that reflect Parkin’s commitment to considering customer needs during peak pick-up and drop-off periods, as well as discounted parking subscriptions for educational establishments and students at AED 100 per month and AED 1,000 annually, representing savings of up to 80%. Parkin also provides parking management support during school events to help ensure smoother traffic flow and improved accessibility for attendees.

Dr Amna Al Maazmi, Chief Executive Officer of the Growth and Human Development Sector at KHDA, commented: “Our collaboration with Parkin reflects our shared commitment to delivering smart, seamless, and people-centric services that enhance the overall education experience in Dubai. Through a fully integrated digital journey for accessing reduced parking services, we are simplifying everyday interactions for students, educators, and parents, while improving convenience and accessibility across the education community. This partnership also supports the vision of Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy by advancing digital transformation, strengthening cross-sector collaboration, and contributing to a more connected, efficient, and future-ready education ecosystem that prioritises quality of life and community wellbeing.”

Eng. Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin, commented: “This partnership with KHDA is an important milestone in our journey to redefine the customer experience through digital innovation. By enabling real-time eligibility verification and removing manual processes, we are making our services more accessible, seamless, and efficient for Dubai’s education community. As the largest provider of parking facilities in the emirate, we are proud to support Dubai’s smart city ambitions by removing administrative complexity and enhancing the daily lives of the educational community. We continue to focus on enhancing our digital capabilities to improve efficiency, and ensure our services remain accessible, seamless, and aligned with the evolving needs of our users.”

Parkin and KHDA will both work closely to ensure the successful implementation and ongoing performance of the integrated system. This includes coordination between technical teams to define integration requirements, support deployment, and address any operational issues to guarantee service continuity and a smooth customer experience.

IR and Media Enquiries

For more information, please visit www.parkin.ae / www.khda.gov.ae or contact:

Parkin Investors

max.zaltsman@parkin.ae

Parkin Media

reem.abdalla@parkin.ae

KHDA Media

Parinaaz.Navdar@khda.gov.ae

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 229k paid parking spaces, as at year end 2025.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.193k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.4k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.32k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 141m parking transactions in 2025.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority is responsible for the growth, direction, and quality of private education in Dubai. Guided by the Education 33 Strategy, KHDA is working to build an agile, inclusive, and future-ready education system that supports lifelong learning and empowers every individual to thrive in a rapidly changing world. KHDA’s efforts contribute to the goals of the Dubai Plan 33 and its social and economic agendas and support the emirate’s vision to be a global leader in innovation, talent development, and quality of life.