Part of the new Veeam DataAI Command Platform, this new Veeam solution add-on, powered by the Veeam DataAI Command Graph, unifies data context and recovery so enterprises can manage, back up and retain data more intelligently, respond faster, and restore only what’s impacted

DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced Veeam Intelligent ResOps, a new solution introduced at VeeamON 2026 in New York City, unifies data context and recovery. As agentic AI accelerates change at machine speed, Intelligent ResOps gives teams the insight they need into their data to quickly understand impact and recover precisely – without broad rollbacks when something happens. When insights are disconnected from recovery, response slows and risk rises. Intelligent ResOps is the first resilience offering on the new Veeam DataAI Command Platform and helps organizations back up and retain data more intelligently, prioritize incident response with clear context on what changed (including AI-driven changes), and restore only the impacted data – reducing risk, disruption, and recovery time.

Veeam Intelligent ResOps is the first of a new generation of resilience capabilities built for the Agentic AI era where data context, identity and AI activity are inseparable from AI. Microsoft 365, the world’s most popular Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application and where much of an organization’s sensitive, regulated data resides, is the first supported workload.

At the core of Veeam Intelligent ResOps is the DataAI Command Graph. This unified intelligence layer continuously maps data, users, permissions, AI agents, activity, and protection status to deliver actionable context across environments. This context helps teams understand what data they have, what matters most, what’s at risk, and what’s protected so that they can act faster before, during, and after incidents. Intelligent ResOps is currently not a standalone offering, it is sold as an extension of the core Veeam resilience solutions on the Veeam DataAI Command Platform. It extends existing proven Veeam capabilities so that backup, recovery, and data decisions are based on context, not guesswork.

“Too many enterprises are flying blind without clear visibility into what data they have, what changed, and what’s truly at risk,” said Rehan Jalil, President of Products and Technology at Veeam. “In this agentic AI era, resilience can’t be reactive. Veeam Intelligent ResOps is the only solution that connects data, identity, and AI context with recovery actions across production and backup, powered by the DataAI Command Graph, so organizations can quickly pinpoint impact and restore only what they need—nothing more”.

Resilience operations need context, especially in the AI era

As AI assistants and agents act on enterprise information at machine speed, a small mistake or a malicious action can cascade across thousands of files before teams even realize what happened. In those moments, resilience teams don’t just need restore points; they need connected intelligence that explains what changed, where it spread, whether the impacted data is sensitive, regulated, or ROT, who – or which agent – touched it, and what is protected versus exposed. Just as importantly, they need the confidence to restore exactly what should be restored and avoid reintroducing what shouldn’t.

Veeam Intelligent ResOps is designed to operationalize that context, so resilience becomes proactive, measurable, and precise.

New capabilities with Veeam Intelligent ResOps

Veeam Intelligent ResOps adds an intelligence layer to resilience operations so teams can connect data context (what it is, who/what can act on it, and what changed) with protection state (what’s covered and recoverable). The result is faster, more informed decisions across preparedness, incident response, and recovery.

Contextual Intelligence : Identify what data is sensitive, regulated, business-critical, or redundant/obsolete/trivial (ROT) to guide resilience decisions with real data context.

: Identify what data is sensitive, regulated, business-critical, or redundant/obsolete/trivial (ROT) to guide resilience decisions with real data context. Backup and Recovery : Use connected intelligence to accelerate incident response and enable surgical recovery – restoring only what’s needed instead of broad, disruptive restores.

: Use connected intelligence to accelerate incident response and enable surgical recovery – restoring only what’s needed instead of broad, disruptive restores. Data Lifecycle Intelligence : Surface ROT hotspots, retention-risk exposure, and misaligned policies that increase risk and inflate backup footprints.

: Surface ROT hotspots, retention-risk exposure, and misaligned policies that increase risk and inflate backup footprints. AI Trust and Resilience : Gain visibility into AI agent activity and support investigation and rollback of unwanted agent-driven changes with Agent Commander.

: Gain visibility into AI agent activity and support investigation and rollback of unwanted agent-driven changes with Agent Commander. Intelligence Agent: Ask Veeam as a built-in intelligence agent and receive natural-language insights about your data and AI to speed investigation, reporting, and day-to-day operational decisions.

First supported workload: Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 is the first supported workload for Veeam Intelligent ResOps, building on Veeam’s proven scale protecting 25 million Microsoft 365 users. Intelligent ResOps delivers shared context across production and backup for SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and Exchange. Available as an add-on for Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365, it enables teams to:

Get full context: Find sensitive, regulated, and ROT data across production and backup.

Find sensitive, regulated, and ROT data across production and backup. Track every action: Understand user and CoPilot activity, including what AI agents can access, share, and expose.

Understand user and CoPilot activity, including what AI agents can access, share, and expose. Recover in minutes: Restore only what’s needed, avoiding broad, slow restores.

Introducing the Veeam DataAI Command Platform

Veeam Intelligent ResOps is the first resilience offering on the Veeam DataAI Command Platform, also announced at VeeamON New York. It is where Data, Access, Identities, and AI converge in a single connected trust layer for AI. It spans production data and backup data, covering every agent, identity, and model across an organization’s entire IT estate. The platform is built on five integrated capabilities: DataAI Command Graph, DataAI Security, DataAI Governance, DataAI Compliance & Privacy, and DataAI Resilience.

Availability

Veeam Intelligent ResOps is being announced at VeeamON New York on May 12, 2026. Attend a webinar prior to general availability, planned for Q3 2026, with Microsoft 365 as the first supported workload.

Register for VeeamON London on June 3, 2026 (or attend virtually), and VeeamON Sydney on July 30 (or attend virtually). For more information on Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

For Veeam media inquiries, contact Veeam.PR.Global@veeam.com.