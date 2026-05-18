United Arab Emirates: ​​The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced that 54 higher education institutions (HEIs) have joined the National Work Experience Platform for higher education students in the UAE. Launched in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Nafis, the platform connects academic learning with work experience and strengthens students’ readiness for the labour market.

1,030 students have registered on the platform for work experience opportunities, with 414 students already starting training through available opportunities. Another 616 students are expected to begin next semester based on June and July 2026 work experience schedules, highlighting the platform’s growing role in connecting students with real work environments.

Additionally, 45 companies have provided 740 training opportunities across various sectors and specialisations, giving students broader practical experience and helping them ensure they are prepared to enter the job market.

Khalfan Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Director of Employment Support and Labour Market Partnerships Department at MoHESR, said: “The National Work Experience Platform continues to strengthen its role as a unified national framework linking higher education institutions with public and private sector work experience providers, helping create a more effective and organised work experience for students. The growing participation of higher education institutions and companies, along with the increasing number of work experience opportunities offered through the platform, reflects greater awareness of the importance of work experience in preparing students for employment in key sectors.”

Alsuwaidi added: “Through this platform, we aim to provide students with quality work experience opportunities that enhance their skills, strengthen their career readiness and bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application. We are also working with our partners to expand participation and diversify opportunities in line with labour market needs.”

MoHESR affirmed that all work experience opportunities available via the platform comply with the standards outlined in the Ministerial Resolution governing Work Experience and its guidelines, ensuring effective and high-quality work experience that strengthens students’ practical skills and application of their learning.

The National Work Experience Platform offers an integrated digital environment that enables students to access quality work experience opportunities while allowing HEIs and training providers to manage and monitor work experience programmes. Its integration as part of the Nafis platform also supports the development of a unified national database, strengthening institutional collaboration and positioning work experience as a bridge preparing national talent for the workforce.

About the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is spearheading the development of a future-ready higher education and scientific research ecosystem that underpins the country’s ongoing transition to a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy. Guided by the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry is advancing a dynamic and forward-looking regulatory framework that elevates the quality, competitiveness and resilience of higher education institutions, while equipping students with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in the evolving global workforce of tomorrow.

The Ministry plays a key role in aligning higher education outcomes with the needs of the national economy. Through progressive policies, targeted programmes and strategic partnerships, it supports the development of national talent, strengthens research and innovation and enables the transformation of knowledge into practical applications that drive sustainable economic and social impact.

In playing this role, the Ministry contributes to solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for excellence in higher education and scientific research, while advancing investment in human capital and development of skills for the future.