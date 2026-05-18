Abu Dhabi: Tasleeh Holding is participating in the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026), recognized as the region’s most trusted platform, bringing together leading national security and cybersecurity officials, decision-makers, buyers, and key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. The event aims to foster partnerships, showcase the latest innovations, and discuss future projects while influencing the direction of the security industry.

This participation reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence at prominent international events and contributing actively to the advancement of the security and defense ecosystem. Tasleeh Holding continues to deliver advanced solutions that enhance workforce readiness and elevate operational efficiency in line with global best practices and standards.

During the exhibition, Tasleeh Holding is presenting a comprehensive portfolio of advanced technological systems in the fields of physical and military training. Among highlights is the MilFiT smart fitness training system, which utilizes motion analysis technologies and smart cameras to accurately measure trainees’ performance and automatically count exercises, thereby improving training efficiency and physical readiness. The company also showcasing smart weapons storage solutions provided by SWS, offering advanced and secure systems for managing and storing weapons and equipment in accordance with the highest safety and control standards. Additionally, Tasleeh is presenting the MILO live-fire simulation system from the United States, which delivers a highly realistic and advanced training environment designed to prepare military personnel, police forces, and law enforcement officers to effectively handle various field scenarios.

In this context, Salem Al Matrooshi, Founder and CEO of Tasleeh Holding, emphasized that participating in this event represents a significant strategic milestone for the company, stating: “We are proud at Tasleeh Holding to participate in the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026), which serves as a leading platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing the latest solutions in the fields of security and defense. Our participation underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting national and regional efforts to enhance security readiness through innovative technologies that meet future demands.”

He added: “We are keen to deliver an integrated ecosystem of solutions that contribute to developing training and qualification capabilities while enhancing the efficiency of security resource management. This supports institutional readiness to address rapidly evolving challenges and reflects our vision that innovation is the foundation for building a safer and more sustainable future.”

Through its participation in ISNR 2026, Tasleeh Holding reaffirms its position as a strategic partner in supporting and advancing the security ecosystem by offering high-quality solutions that combine innovation with advanced technologies, contributing to enhanced performance efficiency and reinforcing sustainability concepts within the security sector.

About Tasleeh Holding

Tasleeh Holding was established in early 2014 as a parent company that owns and manages several businesses, including Tasleeh Consultancy, Tasleeh Military Supplies, Tasleeh Shooting Ranges, Tasleeh Tactical, and Shooters Arena. Each entity plays a vital role in delivering advanced and specialized tactical services and products, reinforcing Tasleeh Holding’s reputation as a leading company in the field. The company is committed to providing best-in-class tactical solutions while setting new benchmarks for innovation and quality to meet the diverse needs of its clients, equipping them with top-tier tactical and military products that enhance their performance and operational effectiveness in daily activities.