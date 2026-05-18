Dubai, UAE: Sunreef Yachts continues to reinforce its position as a major player in the UAE’s advanced manufacturing sector, further expanding its production capabilities in Ras Al Khaimah while accelerating its contribution to the country’s industrial growth and non-oil export economy.

Since establishing its UAE operations in 2022, Sunreef Yachts has developed one of the region’s most advanced luxury yacht production facilities within RAK Maritime City. The company has invested more than AED 54 million in industrial infrastructure over the past two years, supporting the development of a fully integrated yacht manufacturing ecosystem in the Emirates.

Today, Sunreef Yachts employs more than 1,300 professionals in the UAE, representing over 40 nationalities, with plans to expand its workforce to approximately 2,000 employees as production capacity continues to scale. The shipyard currently has the capability to produce more than 50 yachts annually, including models from the Ultima range as well as Sunreef sailing and power catamarans.

The company’s UAE operations now span a 65,000 sqm production facility with a 180meter jetty in Ras Al Khaimah, complemented by an additional 15,000 sqm industrial site dedicated to furniture, woodwork and stainless steel manufacturing. This vertically integrated structure allows Sunreef Yachts to strengthen quality control, optimize production timelines and increase local industrial capabilities.

Sunreef Yachts has also significantly increased its local procurement strategy, with UAE supplier spending rising by more than 50% year-on-year. The company continues to localize key production processes while supporting the development of regional supply chains across manufacturing, logistics and technical services.

As part of its long-term regional strategy, Sunreef Yachts continues to invest in innovation, advanced manufacturing technologies and sustainable production solutions, including solar integration and AI-supported operational systems designed to enhance efficiency and energy optimization across its facilities.

Positioned strategically between Europe, Asia and Africa, the UAE has become a central production and export hub for the company’s international operations. The company’s continued expansion aligns closely with the UAE’s industrial development ambitions and broader economic diversification objectives, contributing to the country’s positioning as a global hub for high-value manufacturing and advanced maritime industries.

Contact:

Almila Ceren Baykan – Director of Marketing

almila.baykan@sunreef.com

Artur Połoczański – Director of PR & Corporate Communications

artur@sunreef.com

Laura Vessier-Breau – PR Manager

laura.vessier@sunreef.com