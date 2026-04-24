Baker Hughes announced on Friday that it received a ‘major’ LNG equipment award, and a 'significant' compression and pumping technologies contract for a carbon capture and transport facility from QatarEnergy LNG.

The two wins were announced as part of the Nasdaq-listed company's first quarter 2026 financial results.

North Field West LNG award

The award covers supply of the main refrigerant compressor train and power generation packages for two LNG mega trains at the North Field West project.

The scope includes six Frame 9 gas turbines, 12 centrifugal compressors and integrated power solutions using three Frame 6 gas turbines and three BRUSH Power Generation generators

In March 2026, Reuters had reported that Iranian attacks had knocked out two ​of Qatar Energy’s 14 LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities, with repairs expected to sideline 12.8 million tonnes per year of LNG for three to five years.

Last month, energy research and business intelligence firm Rystad said the scale of damage and long lead times for critical equipment could result in slow recovery at Ras Laffan, adding that overall recovery in the Gulf region will be defined less by financial capital and more by structural constraints.

Carbon capture facility award

Baker Hughes also won a significant contract to supply compression and pumping technologies for a QatarEnergy LNG carbon capture and transport project.

The order includes six centrifugal compressor trains driven by variable speed electric motors, designed to capture and transport up to 4.1 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Third order

The company also won a significant order to supply an advanced electric motor‑driven centrifugal compression solution, supporting offshore operations in the Middle East. The name and location of the client wasn't disclosed but Baker Hughes said the scope includes gas injection, wet gas booster and dry gas compression solutions, designed for complex operations with high‑power requirements and demanding operating conditions.

While individual order values weren't disclosed, Baker Hughes said it recorded total orders worth $8.2 billion for the first quarter of 2026.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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