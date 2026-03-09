Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced that hospitals under the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will collaborate under the ‘Art for Good’ initiative to integrate art and creativity into clinical settings across the city. Grounded in innovative, human-centred approaches, the initiative aims to enhance psychological well-being and ease stress for patients, their families, and medical teams, while supporting Dubai Culture’s community responsibilities and advancing the emirate’s Quality of Life Strategy. It also aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming a preferred global destination to live, work, and visit.

Several medical centres have confirmed their commitment to the project, working with artists, creatives, and community members to deliver activities and programmes informed by local heritage and national identity. These efforts are designed to support patient recovery, strengthen social cohesion, and encourage meaningful expression. Healthcare facilities will also help evaluate and shape qualitative initiatives that broaden public engagement with art across different segments of society. The first phase of the initiative includes 10 private hospitals.

Formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, and H.E. Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, recently on the sidelines of Arab Health at Expo City Dubai, the partnership seeks to explore and implement innovative approaches to integrating art and creativity into healthcare services across the emirate.

This will contribute to creating supportive healing environments that enhance the psychological wellbeing of patients and their families, while enabling both entities to collaborate on developing innovative projects and platforms that empower artists and community members to actively participate in delivering purposeful health-focused programmes.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said the initiative reflects the Authority’s commitment to investing in people and advancing quality of life and well-being. She highlighted that Art for Good – Healthcare Sector represents a distinctive Dubai-developed model that underscores the role of art and creativity in supporting patients, their families, and medical professionals. She said: “Art represents a unique language for conveying emotions and an effective therapeutic tool that instils hope among patients and encourages engagement, interaction, and connection. Through this project, we seek to strengthen values of cohesion and solidarity, harness creativity in the service of society, and transform healthcare facilities into inspiring spaces that help alleviate stress.”

She added that Dubai Culture is proud to work alongside the Dubai Health Authority and participating hospitals on programmes that bring culture into everyday spaces. This reflects the Authority’s sectoral priorities to integrate art into public life, empower artists to deliver impactful work, and enrich Dubai’s cultural landscape, reinforcing its position as a global hub for creativity.

H.E. Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “Dubai places great importance on the health and well-being of all its residents. ‘Art for Good – Health Sector’ brings the arts into the healthcare ecosystem as a strategic step that reflects the emirate's vision of building a more balanced and prosperous society.”

He added that it demonstrates a genuine commitment to delivering innovative, integrated care in environments that support patients’ emotional and sensory needs and aid their recovery. He also praised Dubai Culture for its constructive role in driving the programme forward.