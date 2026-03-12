“Trakhees” Conducts 1,812 Evening Inspection Visits and Raises Health and Safety Compliance to 91.34% across Public Health Establishments

• Abdullah Belhoul: A proactive regulatory approach is strengthening health and safety compliance across establishments within our jurisdiction and reinforcing a culture of compliance

The Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), carried out a series of evening inspection visits during 2025 targeting public health establishments operating in the personal care, health and hygiene, medical and healthcare services, retail and commercial outlets, and community and recreational sectors across areas under the Corporation’s jurisdiction. The campaign forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance compliance with health and regulatory standards and to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the community.

These efforts resulted in 1,812 evening inspection visits, out of a total of 3,633 inspections conducted in 2025 by the Health and Safety Inspection Section team. The evening inspections recorded a compliance rate of 91.34%, compared with a non-compliance rate of 8.66%. Notices of violation were issued to non-compliant establishments, which were granted specified deadlines to rectify their status and submit the required responses through the approved regulatory framework.

This initiative reflects the Corporation’s proactive approach to strengthening regulatory compliance and mitigating potential risks, thereby helping to ensure the safety of products and public health services provided, while reinforcing the highest levels of protection for both consumers and business operators.

Led by the Health and Safety Inspection Section of the Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability Department at Trakhees, the inspections covered a range of operational and health-related aspects within establishments. Key areas assessed included overall cleanliness and housekeeping standards, ensuring passageways were free from obstructions, and verifying the implementation of safe storage practices to reduce the risk of trips and slips. The inspections also reviewed compliance with approved requirements for storing materials and products, as well as adherence to health, safety, hygiene, and first-aid standards, including the level of training and practical implementation associated with them.

The inspection campaigns also focused on identifying unsafe conditions or practices within establishments, including the display or handling of spoiled, expired, prohibited, damaged, or contaminated health-related products, in order to protect consumers and uphold public health standards.

In this context, Engineer Abdullah Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, said that the evening inspection visits carried out by Trakhees during 2025 reflect the Corporation’s firm commitment to strengthening oversight of public health requirements and raising compliance levels across service establishments within its jurisdiction, in a manner that ensures the highest standards of safety and quality while safeguarding the health of the community and customers.

He added that achieving a compliance rate of 91.34% is the result of intensive regulatory efforts and an integrated proactive approach focused on continuous field monitoring, identifying unsafe practices, and taking the necessary regulatory action against non-compliant establishments. This, he said, contributes to reinforcing a culture of compliance and promoting a healthy, safe, and sustainable working environment.

Belhoul further affirmed that the Corporation will continue to enhance its regulatory tools and strengthen the efficiency of its inspection campaigns in line with international best practices, supporting Dubai’s vision of building an advanced health and regulatory ecosystem while enhancing the emirate’s business competitiveness and quality of life.