Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, continues to progress through the final evaluation stages of its 22nd cycle, reflecting the growing momentum achieved by the award as one of the UAE’s leading national initiatives recognising the economic and eco-social impact created by companies and individuals across Abu Dhabi.

The 22nd cycle witnessed strong participation, with more than 230 applications, representing growth exceeding 80 per cent compared to the 21st cycle. Participation data also highlighted a diverse applicant base, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups accounting for around 60 per cent of total submissions, while more than 10% of company applications came from Al Ain and Al Dhafra Region. This reflects the expanding reach of the award and its growing presence across Abu Dhabi’s various economic sectors and regions.

Under its new framework, the award focuses on measuring the impact of private sector contributions across seven key impact areas: talent, technology, community and society, SME champions, supply chains, export, and entrepreneurship. This reflects the vital role of the private sector in driving sustainable economic growth and strengthening the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s business environment.

Established by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in 1999 and bearing the name of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, the award has become a leading national platform for creating meaningful impact and embedding the principles of innovation and sustainability within the business environment. The award represents a practical translation of a forward-looking leadership vision that recognises the private sector as a key partner in supporting comprehensive economic and social development.

In this cycle, the award framework goes beyond recognising performance to assessing how efforts are translated into tangible results that create real value and deliver measurable economic and societal impact. It evaluates the ability of participating companies and individuals to generate value through innovation, capability building, and market expansion, thereby enhancing Abu Dhabi’s investment attractiveness and supporting the development of strategic partnerships that contribute to sustainable long-term growth.

The award adopts an integrated evaluation process that begins with digital registration, followed by an initial assessment stage, and culminates in impact interviews for qualified participants. The process is overseen by a select group of independent assessors and judges to ensure the highest levels of transparency, impartiality and objectivity across all evaluation stages.

Participation categories include corporates, family businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups and scaleups, as well as nominated individual, reflecting the award’s inclusivity and its ability to support the diverse components of the private sector.