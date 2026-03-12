Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director General of the Ajman Chamber, praised the rapid growth and remarkable expansion of the iron, steel, and metal industries sector, emphasizing the success of local factories in strengthening their competitive advantage and expanding the reach of their products to multiple international markets. He noted that the sector is a key pillar of industrial and economic development, contributing to developmental projects, strengthening industrial supply chains, and meeting the needs of construction, infrastructure, and other vital sectors.

His remarks were made during the launch of the first commercial export shipment to the Gulf region by BelRemaitha Steel Factory in Ajman. The event was attended by Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Government Communication at Ajman Chamber, Dr. Adel Belremeitha, Founder and Chairman of BelRemaitha Steel Factory, along with several factory officials.

During the visit, attendees toured the factory’s various departments, where they were briefed on the key products and advanced technologies used in the production lines, as well as the factory’s expansion plans and its efforts to enhance the reach of its products in regional and global markets. The factory is one of the leading specialized facilities in the iron, steel, and metal industries sector in the Emirate of Ajman and the United Arab Emirates.

Al Janahi also highlighted the advanced manufacturing capabilities available in Ajman and the UAE within the iron, steel, and metal industries sector, noting that factories rely on the latest environmentally friendly industrial technologies and implement best practices in energy and resource efficiency. These efforts contribute to environmental sustainability, enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector, increase productivity, and support national efforts to build an advanced industrial economy based on innovation and modern technologies.

He added: “The Ajman Chamber is keen to directly support the industrial sector, particularly in light of the rapid growth it is witnessing. The number of iron, steel, and metal industries factories in Ajman reached 190 factories in 2025, while membership of newly registered factories grew by 28%, reflecting the sector’s remarkable expansion. The total number of Ajman Chamber memberships held by factories and companies associated with the iron, steel, and metal industries reached 745 memberships in 2025, marking an annual growth rate of approximately 5%.”

He further affirmed that the Chamber works to enhance the participation of factories and companies in specialized international exhibitions and events, which helps promote their products, open new export opportunities, and build commercial partnerships. In addition, the Chamber provides platforms and forums that facilitate communication with international investors and partners, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of local products in regional and global markets.

Dr. Belremeitha stated that the factory’s products include "reinforcement bars, alloys, and pipes", explaining that the factory’s strategy focuses on several key pillars, including "enhancing local production capabilities, building strategic partnerships, and developing operational processes supported by advanced technologies". The factory also aims to establish regional distribution centers, which will help expand market access and further enhance the competitiveness of its products.