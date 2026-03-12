137% uplift in approved Gross Floor Area signals strong investor confidence

Streamlined planning processes remove 60 days from developer approval timelines

Average time to issue residential villa building permits reduced by 57% through BINAA

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has approved nearly 75 million square metres of Gross Floor Area (GFA) for development across the emirate in 2025, marking a 137 per cent year-on-year increase. The scale of this expansion is equivalent to the entire developed capacity of Yas Island being built out seven times over, and reflects Abu Dhabi’s accelerating growth as a global investment destination and a dynamic capital city.

Housing initiatives represented the largest share of approvals, with nearly 190,000 residential units planned across new and existing neighbourhoods. These include more than 158,000 market units and approximately 30,000 homes dedicated to UAE Nationals, supported by an extensive network of community amenities including schools, healthcare facilities, community majlis, and retail destinations.

His Excellency Eng. Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning & Permits Centre at DMT, said: “This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing momentum as a world destination for investment and development. Through forward-looking approaches and streamlined regulatory processes, we are enabling diverse mixed-use districts that strengthen economic diversification, attract international talent, and enhance quality of life across the emirate.”

Industry and technology sectors emerged as major drivers of activity, with new approved projects spanning industrial zones, data centres, and advanced manufacturing facilities. These are expected to support the emirate’s digital economy, logistics sector, and technology-driven industries.

In the hospitality and tourism sector, projects delivering nearly 5,000 new hotel keys were added across multiple destinations, alongside new waterfront attractions, beaches, and cultural experiences that reinforce Abu Dhabi’s tourism appeal.

To facilitate this unprecedented scale of growth, DMT reduced the approval cycle for master developers by 60 days, accelerating the delivery of major projects across the emirate while maintaining rigorous compliance standards.

Mansour Saleh Al Harbi, Acting Executive Director for Activation and Development Control Sector at DMT, said: “The reduction in evaluation timelines demonstrates our commitment to enabling rapid and high-quality construction across Abu Dhabi. By balancing efficiency with strong regulatory oversight, we are ensuring that the emirate’s urban landscape evolves to meet market demand while maintaining the highest standards.”

The surge in planning approvals has been supported by the launch of BINAA, the region’s first AI-driven permits platform. Since its introduction in June 2025, the platform has shortened the average time required to issue a residential villa building permit by 57 per cent and decreased resubmissions by 53 per cent by automating complex technical reviews.

In total, over 11,000 building permits were issued in 2025, representing a 15 per cent increase compared with the previous year. DMT also conducted upskilling workshops for more than 7,000 consultants and contractors to support their adaptation to evolving regulatory and market requirements.

To sustain this momentum, the Department will continue to expand BINAA’s capabilities, while promoting the adoption of digital and AI-enabled submissions. These initiatives aim to further streamline the journey for investors, developers, consultants, and contractors while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.