Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector in the emirate, affirmed its efforts to enhance market stability and ensure the availability of high-quality goods and services at fair prices, aimed at supporting the national economy and protecting consumer rights.

The authority explained that it continuously conducts monitoring campaigns and inspection visits of various establishments and markets to ensure compliance with approved regulations and to monitor any practices that may affect market equilibrium or consumers.

In light of current developments, ADRA issued a circular obligating economic establishments to continue providing essential goods in sufficient quantities, while strictly adhering to the requirement of not raising prices of goods or services without a legitimate and documented justification that complies with applicable legislation. The circular also emphasises the importance of selling in reasonable quantities that meet the natural needs of consumers and avoiding any behaviour or action that may fall under monopolistic practices.

ADRA reported that it conducted 740 field visits in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Regions during which it identified a number of violations, including establishments' non-compliance with instructions issued by the competent authorities. Consequently, the authority issued 416 warnings and 38 fines.

The authority monitors market activity and supply and demand indicators on a regular basis, and coordinates with relevant entities to ensure the smooth flow of supply chains and the availability of essential goods.

His Excellency Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, affirmed that the authority prioritises market stability, noting that regulatory and awareness efforts contribute to enhancing market confidence and creating a fair and sustainable business environment.

ADRA called on consumers and traders to cooperate and report any irregular practices through official channels, which contributes to supporting market stability and achieving a balance for all parties.

About Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA)

The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, plays a central role in supporting the emirate’s business ecosystem. As the unified business registry for Abu Dhabi, ADRA streamlines business setup and regulatory compliance, acting as the single point for business registration and reporting in the Emirate’s mainland and free zones.

ADRA ensures access to an efficient, transparent, and supportive platform for setting up, maintaining, and expanding operations, while adhering to local and international compliance standards during the registration process and throughout operational lifecycle of companies, boosting investor confidence.

ADRA is dedicated to fostering business growth and economic diversification by offering simplified licensing procedures, expert guidance, consumer & commercial protection, and a robust regulatory environment.

By working closely with key government and private sector stakeholders, ADRA ensures a high level of synergy between government entities and the private sector, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive markets for business and investment.

