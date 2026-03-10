Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has intensified its transport services around Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan 2026 to facilitate access for worshippers and visitors and ensure a safe and seamless mobility experience.

Traffic Management

Through its Traffic Control Room, ITC operates an integrated traffic management system in the area surrounding Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque throughout Ramadan. Roads and signalised intersections surrounding the mosque are monitored through surveillance cameras to enable rapid response to any congestion or traffic incidents.

Portable Variable Message Signs (VMS) are deployed across the area, while advisory messages are broadcast through fixed Variable Message Signs (VMS) surrounding the mosque to guide visitors and road users.

ITC has also deployed on-site inspectors at traffic signals in the surrounding area to assist in managing traffic flow. Road Service Patrols and vehicle towing services are available, and patrols have been intensified to respond quickly to accidents and clear them efficiently, ensuring smooth traffic flow, particularly during peak hours at iftar time, as well as during Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers in the last ten nights of Ramadan.

Taxi Services

To support taxi services, ITC has deployed approximately 100 taxis daily throughout Ramadan to serve worshippers and visitors at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, with additional vehicles introduced during the last ten days of the month to accommodate the expected increase in demand.

On-site inspectors and traffic coordinators are also assigned to manage taxi operations in coordination with operating companies. Dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas have been designated in collaboration with the mosque’s management team to facilitate visitor movement and organise transport activity throughout the holy month.

Public Bus Services

Public bus services have also been enhanced to facilitate access to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Ramadan, with additional capacity introduced during peak periods.

As part of the plan, Route Q3 will operate using larger buses with a capacity of up to 85 passengers, replacing smaller buses previously operating on the route. Two additional buses will also operate on the route during the evening period, alongside the addition of approximately 60 extra trips between Rabdan Bus Station and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Bus Stop.

In addition, bus routes X5, 54, 44, and 23 have been adjusted to directly serve the bus stop at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, providing a total of 27 additional trips during the evening period. Three buses have also been allocated to transport passengers from Rabdan Bus Station to suburban areas with higher demand, helping reduce waiting times and improve service levels.

