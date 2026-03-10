UAE participation underscores the role of data and partnerships in advancing people-centred development during the Year of Family.

Sharjah – The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its commitment to advancing people-centred development during the week of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC) in New York on 4 March 2026, through the event “Beyond GDP: Connecting Communities Through Data and Impact,” organised by the Statistics and Community Development Department in Sharjah and hosted at the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations.

As governments move beyond traditional economic indicators, the discussion highlighted the global shift toward measuring wellbeing, social cohesion, and opportunity as central dimensions of development. Participants examined how official statistics, census data, and integrated systems can inform policies grounded in lived experience rather than economic growth alone. A particular focus was placed on family cohesion and quality of life, seen as essential for strengthening long-term societal resilience.

Against this backdrop, the UAE delegation’s participation during the week of the United Nations Statistical Commission reflected its continued engagement in global statistical and development dialogue.

Salim Ali Bin Darwish, Executive Director of the Regional Data and Community Development Forum (DCDF), said: “Advancing the global conversation beyond GDP requires stronger connections between data, policy, and real community outcomes. Platforms such as the Regional Data and Community Development Forum bring together policymakers, data experts and development partners to exchange knowledge and translate evidence into meaningful action. In line with the Year of Family in the UAE, these conversations help advance data-driven approaches that place family wellbeing and community development at the centre of policymaking.”

Held during the week of the United Nations Statistical Commission in New York, the event featured panel discussions on partnerships as catalysts for community impact. Discussions examined how collaboration across governments, development agencies, and data institutions can align priorities, strengthen accountability, and bridge global frameworks with local implementation.

By reinforcing the role of international and regional cooperation, the session connected global experiences with the Regional Data and Community Development Forum’s insights, highlighting how partnerships help move from measurement to action. The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to evidence-based policymaking and to advancing development approaches that prioritise human wellbeing alongside economic performance.

As momentum builds globally around the “Beyond GDP” agenda, DCDF 2026 will continue to serve as an ongoing platform for dialogue, innovation, collaboration, capacity building, research outputs and long-term regional collaboration. It will strengthen statistical capacity, promoting international partnerships and shaping data-driven policies that empower families and communities.

About the Regional Data and Community Development Forum:

The Regional Data and Community Development Forum (DCDF) is a biennial event organised by The Statistics and Community Development Department in Sharjah, bringing together data experts, community leaders, policymakers, and the public to explore how data can be leveraged to drive inclusive and sustainable development across the region. The second edition of the DCDF, held in Expo Centre Sharjah on 20–21 May 2026, will place special emphasis on family cohesion and well-being, youth inclusion and participation, the opportunities of artificial intelligence, and the use of data to harness generational opportunities.

About the Statistics and Community Development Department:

The Statistics and Community Development Department in Sharjah is the official source of statistics in the emirate of Sharjah, chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, with His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi serving as Director. Beyond its statistical mandate, the Statistics and Community Development Department is dedicated to advancing community development by monitoring social trends, analysing demographic and socio-economic data, and providing decision-makers with the insights needed to design effective, inclusive, and sustainable policies and programmes that enhance quality of life across the emirate.