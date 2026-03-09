Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has secured the highest global rating for institutional resilience, earning the Three-Star Institutional Resilience Rating under the International Consortium for Organizational Resilience (ICOR) 2024 standards.

The achievement positions MBRHE among the world’s leading government entities in resilience and operational preparedness, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in adopting international best practices in business sustainability and the continuity of government services.

The Three-Star rating represents the highest level within ICOR’s global assessment framework, which evaluates an organization’s ability to anticipate and adapt to change, manage risks efficiently, and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of services under various circumstances.

With this recognition, MBRHE becomes the first entity locally and globally to achieve the top rating under the 2024 edition of the ICOR standards.

“This global recognition reflects our commitment to embedding resilience as a core pillar of institutional excellence. At MBRHE, we continuously work to strengthen our operational systems, risk management capabilities, and future readiness to ensure the sustainable delivery of innovative housing services that support Dubai’s vision and enhance quality of life for the community,” said Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The establishment noted that the achievement reflects the success of its institutional strategy aimed at embedding a culture of proactive readiness and resilience across its operations.

MBRHE has continuously strengthened its operational and administrative systems, enhanced risk management practices, and implemented global best practices in business continuity to build an agile institutional framework capable of responding effectively to future challenges and evolving circumstances.

The milestone also reinforces the confidence of customers and partners while supporting the Dubai Government’s vision of advancing an innovative, resilient, and sustainable governance model.

The achievement aligns with Dubai’s broader vision of building a future-ready government capable of anticipating change and enhancing the emirate’s global competitiveness, while contributing to improved quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities to live and work.

