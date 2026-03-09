The Experts, Conciliators and Mediators Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved a number of regulatory decisions related to updating the registers of technical experts and mediators for civil and commercial dispute resolution. This comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of technical expertise and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, in line with the requirements of the sustainable development of the judicial system.

The decisions were taken during a meeting chaired by His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. During the meeting, the topics listed on the agenda were reviewed and the necessary decisions were taken in accordance with the approved regulations.

the committee approved the registration of 22 mediators in the official register of mediators after they successfully completed the specialised training programme accredited by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy. This step reflects the commitment to preparing qualified professionals capable of managing mediation processes efficiently and professionally, thereby contributing to the amicable and effective settlement of civil and commercial disputes.

The committee also approved the registration of one new expert in the register of practising experts, in addition to renewing the registration of five experts after they fulfilled the prescribed requirements. This measure enhances the readiness of technical expertise and supports the quality of technical reports submitted before the courts.

The committee also reviewed 14 applications submitted by several entities requesting registration in the mediators’ register. It was decided to continue examining the applications and verifying their compliance with the approved requirements in preparation for taking the appropriate decisions.

Counsellor Yousef Al Abri affirmed that the committee continues to operate in accordance with an institutional approach focused on enhancing the efficiency of the expertise and mediation system, as it represents a key pillar in supporting prompt justice and strengthening customer confidence. He noted that developing and qualifying specialised professionals contributes to establishing an advanced judicial environment characterised by flexibility and effectiveness, thereby enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness at the global level.