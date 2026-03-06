Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) has strengthened its strategic presence in the European market by signing a distinguished cooperation agreement with Coral Travel, one of the leading tour operators in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This agreement reflects a carefully planned marketing approach aimed at consolidating Ajman’s position as a preferred destination for European travellers, diversifying its source markets, and enhancing its competitive presence in high-value, high-spending tourism segments.

The agreement was inked virtually, with His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTCM, signing from the Department’s headquarters, while Hicabi Ayhan, Director Product Management at Coral Travel, signed from Berlin, Germany. The signing took place in the presence of the Department’s representative office participating in ITB Berlin, the world’s leading platform for the travel and tourism industry.

The agreement establishes a practical framework for including the Emirate of Ajman within Coral Travel’s portfolio of promoted destinations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This will be achieved through integrated marketing campaigns targeting specific traveller segments, the development of tailored travel packages based on in-depth analysis of European consumer behaviour, and the empowerment of travel agents and sales partners with marketing tools and insights that enhance Ajman’s visibility at points of sale.

Both parties will also collaborate in analysing demand indicators and travel trends across Central European markets, as well as in designing flexible tourism products that respond to market dynamics and align with the growing demand for destinations offering cultural depth, beachfront experiences, and family-oriented activities within a safe and high-quality environment.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi stated that the Department adopts a strategic approach focused on building long-term partnerships with leading international tour operators, strengthening Ajman’s position as a competitive destination within the European travel market, and keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the global tourism industry.

His Excellency further noted that the agreement is part of an integrated strategy aimed at maximising the emirate’s market share in high-value European markets. He emphasised that the focus on Central Europe is based on precise performance indicators reflecting the region’s significance in terms of travel volume and average tourist spending, thereby supporting economic diversification objectives and ensuring sustainable growth in the tourism sector.

Hicabi Ayhan highlighted that the inclusion of Ajman within Coral Travel’s programs in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland expands the company’s destination portfolio. This affirms that the emirate possesses tourism assets capable of generating strong appeal among travellers seeking authentic and balanced experiences that combine relaxation with cultural enrichment.

This agreement underscores the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media’s continued implementation of a market-driven expansion strategy built on analytical insights and impactful partnerships. It strengthens the emirate’s presence in the European tourism landscape and reinforces its position as a value-added destination on the international stage.

