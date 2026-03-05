UAE – The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced its support for the Most Noble Number charity auction, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MBRGI) at the Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa on 7 March.

Proceeds of the auction will go to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum AED 1 billion to be invested to fight childhood hunger around the world.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

RTA has dedicated 9 special plate numbers to be auctioned at the Most Noble Number charity auction, held in support the campaign:

DD 6, DD 16, DD 25, DD 30, DD 99, DD 100, DD999, DD 7000 and DD 22222.

The Most Noble Number auction will see the participation of high-profile personalities, philanthropists and businessmen, keen to support humanitarian causes and foster a culture of giving and generosity in the UAE.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger operates under MBRGI, the region’s largest foundation of its kind for humanitarian, aid, development and social work. The campaign builds upon the momentum of previous Ramadan campaigns launched under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, receiving widespread support from the UAE community.

A sustainable approach

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, affirmed that the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for establishing the UAE's sustainable approach to humanitarian action, rooted in initiative, global responsibility and sparing no effort or resource to aid the most vulnerable communities and protect children from the threat of hunger and acute malnutrition, which threaten the present and future of millions of children worldwide.

His Excellency Al Tayer stated: “It is an honour to support this noble humanitarian initiative by dedicating the proceeds of premium plate numbers to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, which helps realise its mission of actively combating childhood hunger worldwide. Our support is driven by our commitment to social responsibility and our conviction that national institutions are active partners in the UAE's humanitarian mission”

His Excellency noted that RTA has dedicated 9 special plate numbers for this year’s Most Noble Number auction, inviting the public to participate and help achieve the campaign goals.

Fostering a culture of giving

Charity auctions proved key to fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility, with previous editions of the Most Noble Number drawing wide interest. Last year’s edition, in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign launched in Ramadan 2025, raised AED83.677 million.

7 contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).