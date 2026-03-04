His Excellency Counsellor Ali Mohammed Al Blooshi, the Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received His Excellency Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, at the Public Prosecution headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed avenues for strengthening mutual cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution and legal and judicial institutions in India. This dialogue falls within the framework of both sides' commitment to developing coordination mechanisms and exchanging expertise in relevant fields, thereby supporting the trajectory of bilateral relations and achieving common interests.

The meeting further addressed several matters pertaining to nationals of the Republic of India residing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Both parties emphasised the importance of enhancing effective coordination between the competent authorities to ensure the expeditious handling of relevant issues in accordance with approved legal frameworks.

His Excellency the Attorney General affirmed the depth of the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India, noting that such meetings bolster legal and judicial cooperation and activate joint efforts to serve the mutual interests of both friendly nations.