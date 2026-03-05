Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced that it has been awarded the Certified Government Innovative Organisation (CGInO) certificate by the Global Innovation Institute, receiving the highest international rating granted by the Institute – a seven-star classification. The recognition affirms the significant achievements realised by the FTA in the field of innovation and reflects the maturity of its institutional framework and international leadership in developing and implementing best innovative practices within the government sector.

The CGInO certificate is among the most prestigious global accreditations for institutional innovation. It is awarded to entities that successfully embed the principles of sustainable innovation within their strategies, operational processes, and institutional services.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, received the international certificate during a meeting with representatives of the Global Innovation Institute at the Authority’s headquarters in Dubai. The meeting was also attended by Jasim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of FTA's Support Services Sector, along with several officials from both the Authority and the Institute.

His Excellency emphasised the importance of obtaining the CGInO certification, noting that this achievement supports the FTA’s journey towards excellence and reinforces ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership across all areas of its work. The accolade also demonstrates the Authority’s contributions to achieving the strategic vision of the UAE’s leadership to position the UAE among the most advanced countries in the world.

The Director-General said: “We have obtained this global certification through intensified efforts to ensure the continuous development of institutional performance across all sectors of the UAE’s tax authority infrastructure. Such achievements serve as a strong incentive to continue launching further initiatives and innovations aimed at providing greater facilitation in the services delivered to taxpayers, through an institutional environment that encourages innovation and creativity.”

From his side, Jassim Al Zarooni, Chief Innovation Officer, said: “This achievement represents a significant milestone in the Authority’s journey to embed a culture of institutional innovation. Innovation has become a core component of our daily operational methodology and a key driver for developing services and processes, as well as enhancing the taxpayer experience.”

The FTA explained that this achievement is the result of the integrated institutional efforts led by the Authority’s Innovation Team, headed by Jassim Al Zarooni, Chief Innovation Officer, and Mouza Al Yassi, Deputy Head of the Team.

The team prepared the assessment file and fulfilled all accreditation requirements, reflecting the high competence of the UAE national cadres. The evaluation process was conducted through the review of relevant documents and records over several sessions, during which assessors verified compliance with the requirements for obtaining the certification.

The authority stated that, although it is not the first time the FTA has received certification, as this is its third consecutive year, the significance of the new certification lies in its seven-star classification, the highest international rating awarded by the Global Innovation Institute.

This rating is granted only to entities demonstrating advanced integration between strategy, operations, human capital, and modern technologies, alongside a measurable and sustainable impact of innovation initiatives on institutional performance efficiency and the quality of services. This achievement underscores the FTA’s commitment to a clear strategic vision aimed at strengthening institutional innovation and achieving excellence in the delivery of government services.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.