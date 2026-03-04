UAE – du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has joined as a strategic partner of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum AED 1 billion to be invested to fight childhood hunger around the world.

As the strategic partner, du will be offering technical and logistical support to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, while effectively promoting it by changing its network name to EdgeOfLife. The telecom operator will help encourage participation by sending out SMS that introduce the campaign and its objectives,

Additionally, du announced it dedicated a set of Platinum numbers to be auctioned at the Most Noble Number charity auction in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger. The auction will be held at the Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa on 7 March, in collaboration with Emirates Auction, and with participation of businessmen and philanthropists in the UAE.

du premium numbers to be featured at the auction are:

058-0000000, 058-0000001, 058-0000002, 058-0000003, 058-0000004, 058-0000005, 058-0000006, 058-0000007, 058-0000008 and 058-0000009.

Remarkable initiative

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: “The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is a remarkable humanitarian initiative that reflects the UAE’s leading humanitarian role, and highlights the need to unify global efforts in support of vulnerable children and ensure they have sustainable access to nutrition.”

Al Hassawi added: “Driven by our ongoing commitment to social responsibility, we will dedicate our technical and digital capabilities to support the campaign and amplify its message to a broader audience to foster active engagement and facilitate individuals’ contribution via all available channels. This effort is designed to solidify the initiative’s impact and achieve its humanitarian goals. As part of this commitment, it is an honour to participate in the Most Noble Number charity auction and dedicate a set of premium numbers to the cause to affirm our strategic partnership in national initiatives, while reinforcing our role in supporting humanitarian work and upholding the values of giving and solidarity within the UAE community.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

7 contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).