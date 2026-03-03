Government of Dubai Media Office: Reflecting its commitment to strengthening public–private partnerships and empowering national brands, Mada Media (PJSC) hosted an official ceremony to mark the granting of naming rights for Al Fardan Exchange Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line, formerly known as Al Khail Station. Held at the station premises, the event was the first formal ceremony celebrating the awarding of naming rights for a Dubai Metro station. It signals the start of a new phase in strategic brand partnerships, with additional naming rights events set to follow, further strengthening the integration of national brands into Dubai’s vital public infrastructure.

The ceremony was attended by Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chief Executive Officer of the Rail Agency at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Mansoor Al Sabahi, Chief Executive Officer of Mada Media; Hassan Fardan Al Fardan, Chief Executive Officer of Al Fardan Exchange; and Habib Wehbi, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of W Group Holding, owner of Hypermedia, which is responsible for attracting investors to acquire naming rights for Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines stations.

This initiative holds particular significance as it underscores Mada Media’s commitment to enhancing innovative investment opportunities in the out-of-home advertising sector and offering high-quality investment platforms that enable brands to engage directly and daily with a broad audience. Such engagement strengthens consumer trust, reinforces brand presence within the community, and supports business growth, while also facilitating seamless and convenient access for Metro users to the services and products available to them.

On this occasion, Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chief Executive Officer of the Rail Agency at the RTA, said: “We are always pleased to establish long-term investment partnerships with the private sector in the context of Dubai Metro station naming rights. The agreement to rename Al Khail Station as Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station represents one of the most prominent of these partnerships, given the distinguished standing of the Al Fardan Group in the financial sector, not only in Dubai but across the United Arab Emirates.”

Kalbat added that the Dubai Metro station naming rights initiative has recorded sustained success since its launch in 2009 through a project that was the first of its kind globally. He affirmed that the RTA remains committed to establishing strategic partnerships with the private sector, given its vital role in driving economic, commercial and service growth across diverse sectors. This successful public-private partnership model supports the exchange and transfer of knowledge and expertise, creates employment opportunities across various fields, and paves the way for the private sector to support the government’s strategic direction in this regard.

Mansoor Al Sabahi, Chief Executive Officer of Mada Media, expressed his pride in the strategic partnership, stating: “We are pleased to welcome Al Fardan Exchange to the distinguished portfolio of investors who have acquired naming rights for Dubai Metro Red Line stations. This exceptional project offers brands a unique and innovative promotional platform that connects them with the refined, global stature of Dubai, while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading supporter of the private sector by offering continuous opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“The strategic locations of Metro stations play a key role in enhancing brands’ ability to reach diverse audience segments, estimated in the hundreds of thousands daily, while simultaneously facilitating seamless access to a wide range of services provided by these long-established national brands.”

Hassan Fardan Al Fardan, Chief Executive Officer of Al Fardan Exchange, expressed his happiness and pride in the signing of the agreement, which reflects the strength of successful investment partnerships, stating: “We are very proud to be part of the Dubai Metro network, which millions of passengers use every day to commute across the city. Naming a station on the vital Sheikh Zayed Road, which connects the emirates and its people across the country, after Al Fardan Exchange marks an important milestone in our journey. This step reaffirms our commitment to serving our customers and supporting them in their daily routines by providing convenient and reliable financial solutions on locations that are integral to their daily lives and mobility needs. As we take pride in keeping pace with the progress embodied in Dubai’s vision for smart and connected cities, we remain committed to enhancing access to our services and supporting urban development by improving customer experiences through the opening of new branches across several Metro stations.”

Habib Wehbi, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of W Group Holding, said: “Holding the naming rights ceremony inside the Metro station is a significant moment and a clear demonstration of the strength of public-private partnerships in Dubai. The Dubai Metro station naming rights initiative extends beyond traditional advertising to reflect the Government of Dubai’s broader vision of integrating brands into the daily fabric of society within one of the world’s most connected and dynamic cities”.

Under the Metro station naming rights agreements, the station name is updated across all wayfinding signage, road directional signs, entrances and exits, escalators, smart and electronic systems, RTA public transport applications, audio announcements on board Metro trains, and digital advertising screens. These privileges have contributed to Al Fardan Exchange reaching 19 million consumers, with brand visibility generating around 62 million views last year.

Mada Media holds the exclusive concession to oversee naming rights agreements for public transport stations across Dubai. This mandate extends to 14 stations on the Dubai Metro Blue Line, currently under construction and scheduled to commence operations on 9 September 2029, including two future stations. Among the most prominent is the iconic Emaar Properties Station, set to become the tallest metro station in the world. Rising within the vibrant Dubai Creek Harbour district, the station will feature a striking architectural design and span approximately 10,800 square metres, with the capacity to accommodate up to 160,000 passengers per day.

Mada Media invites investors and partners to capitalise on this opportunity, which enhances their ability to promote their brands and opens new horizons for distinction and success by enabling seamless and trusted access to their services for millions of residents and visitors across the emirate of Dubai.

Established in 2024 pursuant to Law No. (20) of 2024, Mada Media PJSC is a private joint-stock company mandated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) under a concession agreement to organise, develop and manage the out-of-home advertising sector in Dubai, as well as to create new innovative advertising spaces and creative investment opportunities to support the sector’s growth.

About Mada Media:

Mada Media was established in September 2024 under Law No. (20) of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The company was formed to manage and develop the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai and to support its growth through the creation of a unified framework procedures for advertising permits and contracts, as well as the provision of innovative investment opportunities aligned with the highest regulatory, technical, and beautification standards adopted by the Emirate. Mada Media also contributes to expanding innovative advertising spaces and elevating the out-of-home advertising landscape to new horizons.

Pursuant to a concession agreement, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have authorised Mada Media to oversee the issuance of outdoor advertising permits across Dubai, establish and operate a unified digital platform for managing and processing all types of out-of-home (OOH) advertising permits, and manage naming rights agreements for public transport stations, including the Metro and Dubai Tram, as well as various infrastructure assets across the Emirate.

Mada Media places strong emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, with the aim of shaping a modern, out-of-home advertising sector. This is achieved by ensuring compliance with regulatory procedures, adopting advanced technologies, and building and strengthening strategic partnerships with leading investors in the sector.