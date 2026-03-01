Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Horizon University College as part of its efforts to forge meaningful partnerships with key organisations across the public and private sectors. The agreement seeks to enhance partnerships in the fields of education, tourism and culture, further promoting knowledge exchange between both parties. It also supports sustainable development initiatives and contributes to advancing the skills of national talents within the emirate.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTCM, and Prof. Mohammad In’airat, President of Horizon University College. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives and officials from both institutions.

This partnership aims to strengthen institutional collaboration by introducing joint academic initiatives, offering hands-on training opportunities for students and delivering specialised workshops and professional courses designed to enhance research and technical competencies of both employees and students. The agreement further seeks to broaden cooperation in the implementation of joint tourism, cultural, and media initiatives and projects that showcase Ajman’s unique strengths and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading destination for education, culture and tourism.

The MoU also offers a range of mutual benefits and services for the Department’s employees and their families, creating greater access to academic and professional development opportunities. This supports ADTCM’s sustained commitment to enhancing workforce capabilities and promoting a culture of continuous learning. The agreement aligns with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, which seeks to build a sustainable, knowledge-driven society and strengthen the emirate’s overall competitiveness.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi , Director General of ADTCM, said: “This partnership is a testament to ADTCM’s dedication to forging strong ties with distinguished academic institutions, empowering national talents, and driving the growth of the tourism, culture and media sectors. Through this strategic collaboration with Horizon University College, we aim to promote academic excellence and professional development, while contributing to the advancement of Ajman’s educational and cultural landscape.”

Prof. Mohammad In’airat further highlighted that the agreement marks a significant milestone in reinforcing academic and professional cooperation with government entities in Ajman. He stated: “Through this partnership, we seek to deliver education and training programs that meet the needs of the labour market and also support tourism and cultural initiatives that play a significant role in advancing community development.”

This MoU is part of a broader series of strategic partnerships that ADTCM continues to develop in coordination with academic institutions across both the public and private sectors. Through these collaborations, ADTCM seeks to boost the capabilities of the tourism workforce by equipping professionals with essential skills and providing lifelong learning opportunities. The agreement further strengthens knowledge in culture, heritage and tourism offerings, further positioning Ajman as a leading hub for knowledge and creativity.

