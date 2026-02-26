Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta, the international on-demand food delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, to facilitate data sharing, knowledge exchange, and technical cooperation to enhance the food delivery, transportation and logistics sectors in the emirate.

His Excellency Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of ADDED, witnessed the signing of the MoU which underscores ADDED’s commitment to evidence-based policymaking, attracting investments, supporting SMEs, advancing economic growth and diversification, and enhancing a resilient and thriving business ecosystem. It is part of ADDED’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen the role of private sector and SMEs in economic development.

Under the MoU, ADDED and Keeta will facilitate sharing of data and insights that support informed analysis and decision-making. This includes the exchange of quantitative and qualitative data related to business operations, transportation and logistics activities, market performance, and sector-specific trends.

This is in line with ADDED’s efforts to closely monitor market challenges, trends, operational dynamics across different sectors, consumer behaviour, and other factors affecting business activity, to enable a more comprehensive assessment and support policymaking.

His Excellency Mohammed Alshaiba Al Sharyani, Acting Director General of Economic Affairs at ADDED, said: “As the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, we are reinforcing our commitment to build a world-class sustainable economy by enabling investments through insights, services, and trusted regulations that empower businesses and shape a future-ready economy. This MoU reflects ADDED’s commitment to strengthening data-driven policymaking and deepening collaboration with the private sector. By leveraging high-quality data, insights, and technical expertise, we aim to enhance our understanding of market dynamics, support a more enabling regulatory environment, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for talent, investments, and businesses.”

The MoU places a strong emphasis on knowledge exchange and capacity building. As part of this collaboration, ADDED and Keeta will organise workshops, seminars, and training sessions for their teams to strengthen analytical capabilities.

Lucas Xie, General Manager, Keeta UAE, said: “This MoU reflects a shared commitment to building a more informed, resilient, and future-ready economic ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. At Keeta, we see data as a practical way to connect real operational realities with better decision-making across the food delivery, transportation, and logistics sectors.

Through our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, we aim to support evidence-based policymaking by sharing relevant operational insights and sector learnings, in line with regulatory frameworks and governance priorities. The focus on knowledge exchange and capacity building is especially valuable, as it helps connect teams, perspectives, and expertise on both sides, and contributes to a more efficient and sustainable business environment in the emirate.”

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, develops and regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthen the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

For further info, please visit: www.added.gov.ae

For media enquiries: PRandMedia@adeconomy.ae

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.