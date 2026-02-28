RAK Academy Al Hamra achieves ‘Outstanding’ status, International School of Choueifat and GEMS Westminster advance to ‘very good’

Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge: ‘These ratings mark a defining moment for education in Ras Al Khaimah and reflect the dedication of our school leaders, teachers and students’

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAKDOK) is pleased to announce progress across the majority of schools in the Emirate in the first phase of private school quality evaluations for 2026, with five schools moving from ‘acceptable’ to ‘good’, two schools improving from ‘good’ to ‘very good’ and one school advancing from ‘very good’ to ‘outstanding’.

Through the evaluations, RAK Academy Al Hamra campus has achieved ‘outstanding’ status, a landmark success that represents a milestone moment for education in the Emirate and reflects years of dedication, innovation and sustained improvement.

Other notable successes include The International School of Choueifat and GEMS Westminster advancing to ‘very good’ status from a previous ‘good’, while the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Charitable School, branches 2, 3 and 4, as well as the Indian Public High School and St. Mary Private High School, have all moved from ‘acceptable’ to ‘good’.

These results, where the vast majority of schools have improved their ratings, reflect the steady progress of Ras Al Khaimah’s education sector, underpinned by clear standards, rigorous evaluation and a shared commitment to excellence. Schools are strengthening leadership, raising curriculum quality and embedding continuous improvement, with tangible gains in student outcomes. The results are also testament to the relentless efforts of school leaders, teachers, non-teaching staff, parents and the wider school community. The strong upward trend highlights the Emirate’s determination to deliver world-class learning environments that prepare students to thrive in a fast-evolving world.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, RAKDOK Board Member, said: “These ratings mark a defining moment for education in Ras Al Khaimah. They reflect the dedication of our school leaders, teachers and students, and our collective commitment to raising standards across every classroom. Our focus is not only on achieving higher ratings but on building a culture of continuous improvement that strengthens outcomes and expands opportunity for every child in the Emirate. We will continue to support our schools with clear guidance, robust evaluation and meaningful partnership, ensuring that excellence becomes the norm.”

Dr. Steven Reissig, Executive Director of RAKDOK, added: “The improvement of 10 private schools in Ras Al Khaimah is a significant achievement and a testament to the dedication of school leaders, staff and parents. It also reflects the Department’s strong commitment to its mission of continuously enhancing the quality of education across the Emirate and supporting schools in delivering the best possible outcomes for every learner.”

There are currently 34 private schools in Ras Al Khaimah licensed and regulated by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge. In 2026, the Government of Ras Al Khaimah took the strategic decision to outsource all quality evaluations of private schools to the international company Etio Global, to ensure independent assessment. These evaluations are conducted using the unified UAE School Inspection Framework, ensuring alignment with national standards and consistency with inspection practices across all Emirates, and with very robust quality assurance systems in place.

In line with the respective academic calendars, quality evaluations for 2026 are being conducted in Term 2 of each school’s curriculum. During January and February 2026, 23 private schools offering the UK, US, IB, SABIS and UAE Ministry of Education curricula underwent their independent quality evaluations. Schools offering the Indian, Pakistani and Bangladesh curricula will receive their evaluations between September and November 2026.

All private schools have received tremendous guidance and support from RAKDOK, whose strategic and focused approach continues to drive improvements in quality, regulatory compliance, participation and student outcomes. The Department’s establishment as Ras Al Khaimah’s dedicated educational authority has enabled sharper oversight, targeted support and a clear roadmap for sustainable growth.

The positive outcomes of the 2026 quality evaluations underscore the success of the Government’s strategic vision for education. The Emirate continues to experience growth in enrolments across private schools, alongside strong demand from reputable operators seeking to establish new schools in Ras Al Khaimah. Several strategic initiatives are under way to further strengthen the education ecosystem and position the Emirate as a leading educational hub in the region.

In just over two years since its formation, RAKDOK has seen significant improvement in the quality of private schools as measured through independent quality evaluations. Today, Ras Al Khaimah now has 1 outstanding school, 2 Very Good and 10 Good schools.

RAKDOK is the educational regulator for 34 private schools with more than 35,000 students. There are nine different curricula being offered to parents: UK, US, IB, UAE MoE, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, SABIS and Philippines.

Ras Al KhaimahDepartment of Knowledge extends its congratulations to all schools for their achievements and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to ensuring every child in the Emirate has access to high-quality education.

To view the detailed evaluation reports, visit https://dok.rak.ae/

ABOUT RAS AL KHAIMAH DEPARTMENT OF KNOWLEDGE

Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK) is a government entity established in 2023 by decree of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Department was assigned with the mission of enhancing the quality of private education services in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, supporting innovation across all educational fields and systems, ensuring students receive high-quality education. The department is responsible for all stages of education of student of all ages and attainment levels, including kindergarten, early childhood education, school education, higher education, vocational training, and continuing education. RAK DOK is committed to developing an inclusive, world-class education ecosystem that promotes sustainability and innovation, empowers young learners to achieve their full potential, and enriches the community’s quality of life in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

ABOUT RAS AL KHAIMAH

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is known for its nature, rich history and progressive vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK is an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located – with one third of the world’s population within a four-hour flight – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. The Emirate offers a business-friendly environment with competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. It is home to 50,000+ companies, with RAKEZ and Innovation City supporting growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings.

Its 0.4 million population comprises 150+ nationalities, each appreciating RAK’s high quality of life and accessible luxury living. Its bold hospitality projects involve luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while RAK’s the Emirate’s natural beauty (UAE’s highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich heritage further enhance its appeal.

With year-round sunshine, simple business set-up, a competitive cost of living and great lifestyle, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.

For media enquiries, contact:

Zahraa Mahmoud, Operations and Engagement Director, RAKDOK

z.mahmoud@dok.rak.ae