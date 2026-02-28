United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has outlined the details of the National Education Charter, launched by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a shared national commitment that defines the direction of education and the profile of the learner in the UAE. The Charter was launched on Emirati Day for Education, a national occasion to reaffirm the pivotal role of education in driving the country’s development journey, building national competencies and strengtheningnational identity.

MoE noted that the National Education Charter establishes a unified national vision for education that ensures stability and sustainability in educational policies and promotes coherence across the education system. It links educational outcomes to the needs of strategic sectors and the labour market, while strengthening institutional integration and long-term planning.

The Charter reinforces national identity and Emirati values across the education system, while supporting the development of a knowledge-based society driven by skills and innovation.

The Charter defines three priority pillars to be embedded in the UAE learners’ journey. The first pillar centres on national identity: fostering loyalty and a strong sense of belonging, pride in the Arabic language and a grounding in Islamic values, integrity, generosity and humility, respect and kindness, resilience and adaptability, initiative and perseverance, and a commitment to the extended family.

The second pillar focuses on learner attributes that shape balanced and resilient individuals, including self-management and discipline, teamwork, self-confidence, physical and mental wellbeing, cultural awareness, and commitment to lifelong learning. The third pillar focuses on future skills that equip UAE learners for a rapidly evolving world, including critical thinking, effective communication, mastery of artificial intelligence (AI), literacy, creativity, numeracy and financial literacy.

The Ministry emphasized that the pillars of the Charter will be systematically embedded across education policies and day-to-day practice. This includes aligning curriculum development and continuous professional development for teachers with the Charter’s vision and principles.

Implementation will be further reinforced through empowered educational leadership, values-driven learning environments, strengthened student guidance and support systems, and deeper partnerships with families and the wider community—ensuring that the Charter is not only a guiding document, but a lived reality across the education ecosystem.The Ministry noted that the Charter was developed through a national collaborative process involving more than 200 representatives from 31 federal, local and private entities, alongside educators, parents, and students, reflecting broad national engagement in shaping the future of education. The Charter marks a transformational moment for the education sector in the UAE, aligning the education system with the nation’s long-term vision and its development agenda to strengthen competitiveness and lead to global transformation. Its launch is especially meaningful as it aligns with Emirati Day for Education, highlighting a shared vision to advance the education system. It also reaffirms education as a national priority in the UAE aimed at building human capital, enhancing capabilities, strengthening identity and values and equipping learners with future-ready skills.

