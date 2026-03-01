Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of World Teen Mental Wellness Day, H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, highlighted the importance of strengthening family support systems to safeguard adolescents’ mental health.

H.E. Salama said “World Teen Mental Health Day highlights a critical stage in our children’s development - when identity forms and ambitions grow, yet psychological and social challenges intensify. At the Family Care Authority (FCA), we view adolescent mental health as a shared family and community responsibility.

FCA delivers integrated psychosocial support services, family counselling and awareness programmes that empower families to understand their teenager’s needs, foster open communication and create safe and trusting environments – positioning families as the first line of defense for adolescent wellbeing.

This World Teen Mental Health Day, during the Year of the Family, FCA renews its steadfast commitment to supporting adolescents and families alike. Investing in youth today builds resilient generations tomorrow.”

About Family Care Authority

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to the governance and regulation of the social sector, with a strong emphasis on empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, including counseling, inclusion and empowerment, Safe Shelter, and Awareness and Community Outreach, and Foster Family services. Through its family file management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive. In accordance with Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s Resolution No. 9 of 2024, the Family Care Authority's mandate and roles have been expanded to integrate sheltering and humanitarian care services, and rehabilitation and empowerment programmes for victims of violence and human trafficking.

